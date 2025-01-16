Joy Among Gazans as Ceasefire Announced

There were celebratory scenes in Gaza on Wednesday, January 15, as news broke of a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Footage from Mohammed Abo Oun shows the scene at a hospital in Deir al-Balah.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement confirming that a deal had been reached, calling it the “result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy.”

However, an Israeli parliamentary vote on the deal was delayed on Thursday, with the Israeli PM’s office saying Hamas was backing out of some aspects. Credit: Mohammed Abo Oun via Storyful