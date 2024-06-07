Joy Reid Hits Byron Donalds With Brutal Reality Check Over Jim Crow Remarks

MSNBC host Joy Reid wasn’t having it with Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-Fla.) claim that critics are twisting his words on Thursday after his remarks that Black American families were “together” during the Jim Crow era of legal segregation.

″[They’re] saying I was being nostalgic or saying that Jim Crow was good for Black people, that’s all political spin, it’s a lie, it’s gaslighting and that’s truly unfortunate,” said Donalds, who made the comments at an event for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign on Tuesday.

Reid would go on to hit the Florida Republican, who is reportedly on Trump’s vice presidential shortlist, with a “challenge” to his claims.

“You started out talking about your family, talking about your mom, talking about being raised and you on your own brought up Jim Crow,” Reid noted of his remarks at the outreach event for Black voters in Philadelphia.

“In fact, you said Jim Crow three times for emphasis. It wasn’t the media or the Democrats or gaslighters who brought up Jim Crow. It was you. You brought up Jim Crow.”

Donalds’ comments sparked criticism from Black congressional leaders including Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, who called on the Republican to apologize for “misrepresenting one of the darkest chapters in our history for his own political gain.”

Reid later asked Donalds to pinpoint a “specific period” during Jim Crow that he’d consider being a good time — or a “golden era” — for Black families.

“Joy, I never said that. And see, this is where the gaslighting comes in –,” he said.

“No, no, I’m gonna read what you said. No, no, no, hold on. Stop. Stop. No. That’s not what you said. Let’s play what you said. Play what he said,” Reid interjected before the two continued to spar.

You can check out more of Reid’s fiery interview with Donalds below.

