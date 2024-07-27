Joyce vs Chisora LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joyce vs Chisora LIVE!

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora clash in a huge all-British heavyweight showdown at London’s O2 Arena tonight. It’s absolutely must-win territory for ‘The Juggernaut’, who needs to make an emphatic statement on Saturday evening after a lacklustre performance in his previous victory over Kash Ali that followed last year’s devastating pair of stoppage defeats by Zhilei Zhang that saw him lose his WBO interim belt, undefeated record and chance at a full world title shot.

But Joyce could well face a difficult test against veteran Chisora, who insists that tonight is his final fight before retirement as he looks to go out with a bang. The 40-year-old is set for his 48th professional contest and has promised a memorable knockout, though he will need to step things up considerably after his underwhelming points defeat of Gerald Washington last summer that came after his one-sided loss to Tyson Fury.

On tonight’s undercard, Dennis McCann will hope to become the new European super-bantamweight champion as he faces Ionut Baluta in a rematch of their brutal draw. Rising heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma steps up a level against Mariusz Wach, with Ryan Garner among the other up-and-coming boxing stars in action. Follow Joyce vs Chisora live below!

Joyce vs Chisora latest news

Venue: O2 Arena in London

Start time: Undercard from 7pm, main event around 10:30pm

How to watch: TNT Sports

Undercard in full

Main event prediction

Early undercard results

17:29 , George Flood

A few early undercard results are already in the books at the O2 Arena.

London lightweight Jermaine ‘God’s Plan’ Dhliwayo - nephew of Derek Chisora - began proceedings by winning on points on his professional debut against Engel Gomez.

Undefeated Ilford lightweight Umar Khan then dominated Kaddour Hmiani to pick up his 10th pro victory in fine style.

Fighting for Queensberry for the first time, American former IBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight champion Brandun Lee has been looking very impressive indeed against Juan Anacona.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Joyce vs Chisora fight prediction

17:16 , George Flood

This fight very much has the feel of one that could be an absolute barnstormer between two hard-hitting heavyweights eager to show that they’ve still got it or a hugely underwhelming contest that shows their best days are firmly behind them, with little in between.

Those bruising defeats by Zhang took a lot out of Joyce and the lacklustre performance against Ali did preciously little to suggest that he can get back to his previous level and potentially still challenge for a world title in future.

The Juggernaut simply must step it up here with no excuses and emphatically defeat a dangerous and unpredictable opponent who will have no fears over taking the fight to him from the outset, particularly if it is really to prove his last dance.

Joyce has to quickly and sharply re-assert his authority from the outset, land some huge punches and prove that he still has a strong chin.

Joyce to win by late knockout.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

17:12 , George Flood

Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta

Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp

Moses Itauna vs Mariusz Wach

Brandun Lee vs Juan Anacona

Raven Chapman vs Yohana Sarabia

Aadam Hamed vs Georgi Velichkov

Sean Noakes vs Inder Bassi

Royston Barney-Smith vs Brian Barajas

Umar Khan vs Kaddour Hmiani

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Engel Gomez

How to watch Joyce vs Chisora

17:10 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s main card is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 6:15pm BST.

The early undercard fights are being shown live via Queensberry Promotions’ official YouTube channel.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the main card live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Joyce vs Chisora start time

17:06 , George Flood

The early undercard is already well underway at the O2 Arena.

The main card is due to begin at around 7pm BST, with Joyce vs Chisora expected to start at approximately 10:30pm.

As ever, those timings are subject to change.

Welcome to Joyce vs Chisora live

17:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport‘s live coverage of Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora.

We’ve got a thrilling night of boxing action ahead at London’s O2 Arena, culminating in a huge, all-British main-event showdown between two veteran heavyweight contenders.

Stick with us for live updates and results throughout the evening!