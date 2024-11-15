The joyless new Christmas tree trend: minimalist decorations and metal branches

Cox & Cox’s black metal silhouette tree (pictured right) will set buyers back £150 and is currently only available for pre-orders - Dunelm and Cox & Cox

Forget decking the halls – the latest Christmas decoration trend is for “minimalist” trees with metal branches.

Designs proving popular with shoppers include skeletal-like wooden structures and “industrial” iron frames.

Luxury interior designers and budget supermarkets alike are now turning their attention to the “pared-down” decor to cover demand.

Ikea’s latest release – the Vinterfint – goes one step further by allowing users to fold the pine decoration away if floor space is limited.

Ikea’s Vinterfint allows users to fold the decoration away if floor space is limited - Ikea

Mikael Axelsson, its designer, revealed he was “inspired by a common knob rack”.

He said: “The flexible construction looks like an accordion that you can pull out to the desired width and fill with Christmas tree ornaments.

“When Christmas is over, it’s easy to fold together and store – or use for jewellery and other accessories.”

Similar designs are being championed by interior design expert Fiona Cox’s eponymous brand.

Her black metal silhouette tree – setting buyers back £150 – is currently only available for pre-orders.

Asda’s mass market fashion label, George, offers a unique 5ft tall “natural wooden Christmas tree”, which comes highly recommended from buyers, many of whom have left glowing five-star reviews.

‘We see it as a real opportunity’

The real deal still remains a popular choice for many, however, with some five million sold last festive period, according to the British Christmas Tree Growers Association.

But some in the tree production industry are open to the increasing popularity of minimalism.

Oliver Combe, who has worked at York Christmas Trees for 40 years, said: “We see it as a real opportunity as it allows us to broaden the spectrum of trees available to the public.”

He said customers are requesting parts of trunks or branches, as well as trees of specific shapes and sizes, to create their own DIY minimalist designs at home.

“Historically you had to find a home for all the trees that weren’t up to the commercial trade,” he said.

“Now, when people say they want a minimalist, Scandinavian or open style tree – we love it.

“They walk in and show us a photo saying, ‘We want to do something like that’ and even when I’m sometimes sceptical, it looks great.

“It’s absolutely incredible. It gives us more market diversity; we could do with more people like that.”

However, for Simone Pinducciu, a member of the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) and founder of Mesoni Consultants, the latest trend is too much.

He said: “As someone who embraces minimalism and often incorporates it into my designs, I find this shift toward pared-down, industrial-style Christmas trees intriguing, yet a step too far.

“While designs like these cater to smaller spaces and eco-conscious lifestyles, they risk stripping away the magic of building and decorating a traditional tree – a ritual that brings warmth, nostalgia, and joy to the season.

“Minimalism has its merits, but Christmas is a time to embrace the little moments that create lasting memories.”

Zoe Horton, a fellow BIID member and owner of GBA Designs, said: “With space becoming more and more of a premium, there is a current move towards wall-hung Christmas features.

“In many modern homes floor space is limited and storage even more so.

“The on-trend solution to this is the use of often neglected wall space – simply fold it away flat, ready for the next Noel festivities.

“Instead of extension lead plugged into extension lead, the use of battery-powered LED lights still provide the necessary sparkle.

“Gone are the days of boxes of storage dragged out once a year and the argument with tangled lights and tinsel.”