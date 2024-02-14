A joyride turns into a marriage proposal for a pilot's passenger

When qualified pilot Jonathan Wilhite made a New Year's resolution to take his girlfriend Lexi flying, she had no idea what he had in store.

Jonathan had made the pledge a year earlier but hadn't got around to making good on his promise. Or so Lexi thought. In fact, it was all part of a cunning plan to surprise her.

Eventually, on short notice, Lexi climbed aboard her boyfriend's small plane in Lakeland, Florida, for a joyride. Jonathan flew them over several local sites, including Disney World. However, when he suddenly began a descent, Lexi was a little concerned until he pointed out a group of people holding cards standing near the Winter Haven Regional Airport runway.

Watch the video above to see a pilot's elaborate runway marriage proposal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this pilot stun his girlfriend with a mid-air marriage proposal