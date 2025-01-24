JPD investigating peeping Tom case

CBC

A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a