JPD investigating peeping Tom case
Jackson police are searching for Breland Davis, who is suspected in a peeping Tom case.
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
Liese Dodd's killer was sentenced to 60 years in prison last week
Warning: This story contains graphic images.An Ontario judge is now considering if a Windsor police officer facing three assault charges acted in self-defence when he struck a man in a bar bathroom in Ottawa or if those actions warrant conviction.After four days of proceedings, both sides made closing submissions Thursday in the trial for Sgt. Deler Bal, 51. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault.On the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, Bal was off duty
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
Dakota Petrey is charged with the 2020 murder of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
David Misch was kicked out of a California courtroom for singing and whistling during witness impact statements
A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a
Model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola died after a night out in Los Angeles in 2021
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and details of sexual abuse of children, and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Eric Dejaeger, 77, entered his guilty pleas in an Iqaluit courtroom Thursday morning before Justice Faiyaz Alibhai. Dejaeger originally faced eight historical charges for sexual assaults that happened be
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
"Trump can shove his pardon up his a**," said one former Trump "obsessor" who was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his role in the attack.
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
The MSNBC host quotes Judge Beryl Howell at length, who slammed the pardoned insurrectionists as “poor losers” The post Rachel Maddow Applauds Judges for Refusing Trump Order to Dismiss Violent Jan. 6 Charges: ‘Not Even the Trumpy Police Like It’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Relatives of an 8-year-old boy and his mother who were murdered by a Connecticut drug gang are outraged that a man convicted in the killings was one of nearly 2,500 people whose drug-related prison sentences were commuted by former President Joe Biden in his last days in office.
The co-founder of an Indigenous-owned, tiny home manufacturer in Brantford, Ont., says he's "utterly appalled" at the City of Hamilton's decision to order cabins for its first outdoor shelter from a different company that ended up getting them from China. Grand River Modular's chief operating officer, Matthew Jacznik, told CBC Hamilton his team had reached out to municipalities, including Hamilton, in the spring and summer to pitch their made-in-Brantford tiny homes. Their shelters are designed
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.