JPD makes homicide arrest
Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a murder.
Former actor Jason Hoganson served half an 18-month jail sentence for assaulting his ex-partner.
Susie Chun Oakland arrived to a crime scene at McKinley High School in Honolulu that March morning nearly a half century ago.
Marjorie Jackson inherited millions from her father-in-law's grocery empire, but word quickly got around that she was hiding it throughout her Indianapolis home
SCI Huntingdon inmate Vaughn Wright described Mangione’s treatment at the prison in a first-person article
The 29-year-old man reportedly said in an interview from jail, "She chose this. It didn't have to be this way"
A Washington state woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, which happened days after authorities began watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout, the FBI said Friday. Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Monday during the shootout in Coventry, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. According to an FBI affidavit, a border agent pulled over Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection.
Bill Maher did not hold back on Matt Gaetz’s sex scandal in a Sunday interview with the disgraced congressman. In an hourlong episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, the comedian pressed Gaetz on long-simmering allegations that he paid women—including a 17-year-old still in high school—for sex. Gaetz has long denied all of the allegations.
Lee Walker was sentenced to prison for his crime in 1985
A man in his 20s is dead after being found with life-threatening injuries in the Annex early Sunday morning, Toronto police said. Police found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Paul Martel Park, near the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Madison Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell with the homicide unit. Police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital but later he succumbed to his injuries, Campbell said. Campbell said he co
As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.
Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to
"I usually do swearing tics when they’re least appropriate, so I think a large part of it is my brain doing the thing I least want to do."
Two men and a woman were taken into custody following the incident at a Michigan home on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to police
The Trump administration launched an immigration enforcement blitz nationwide Sunday that included multiple federal agencies and resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,000 people, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"Time for new goals!" the singer declared as she shared the update on Instagram
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of helping his son hide four bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, online court records show.
Police said that 47-year-old Jonathan Trent “was shot after witnessing a robbery and attempting to stop” the suspects
Gaie Delap will serve 20 extra days in prison for failing to return to custody when recalled.
"Thanks for being a drain on society!"
With the snappy casualness of a “day in the life” vlog, Pavel “Pasha” Talankin, a charismatic Russian teacher who serves as planner and videographer for all of his school’s events, introduces his peculiar small town: Karabash. Known as the most toxic place on Earth due to a copper smelting plant, here the average life expectancy …