JTRAN union, MV Transportation back to negotiations

A Windsor woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence.They say the victim was assaulted in a vehicle, then knocked to the ground after she exited the vehicle and the driver sped away. The 36-year-old was found in the area of Pillette Road — between Plymouth Drive and Grand Marais Road East — around 2 a.m. Sunday."Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics," police said in a