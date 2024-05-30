Juan Merchan, the judge Donald Trump calls a ‘hater’, once gave money to Joe Biden

Justice Juan Manuel Merchan began his legal career in 1994 after graduating from Hofstra University School of Law - Seth Wenig/AP

The judge overseeing the hush-money criminal case against Donald Trump has crossed legal paths with the former president before.

In 2022, Justice Juan Manuel Merchan presided over the tax fraud trial that led to the conviction of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer.

He is also the judge in the fraud and money laundering case against Trump ally Steve Bannon.

But Mr Trump’s hush-money trial is by far the highest profile case of Justice Merchan’s 17 years on the bench.

Mr Trump has been charged with falsifying business records ahead of the 2016 election to cover up a $130,000 payment made to stop Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, talking about their alleged affair. He has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Who is Justice Juan Merchan?

Justice Merchan has overseen the former president’s case since he was indicted in April last year, including Mr Trump’s failed attempt to move the case to federal court, two attempts to have the judge recused from the case, and numerous other attempts to delay proceedings.

Justice Juan Merchan presides over a hearing ahead of the trial of Donald Trump over charges that he falsified business records - Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

He began his legal career in 1994 after graduating from Hofstra University School of Law.

Before being appointed a family court judge in 2006, Justice Merchan served in the New York County District Attorney’s Office and as an assistant attorney general in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Since 2009, he has presided over criminal matters while serving at the New York County Supreme Court.

The $15 Biden donation

Not long after Mr Trump was arraigned, it emerged that Justice Merchan had donated $35 to the Democrats in 2020, including $15 to Joe Biden.

Despite the donations being small, they raised questions about his impartiality.

According to federal election records, Justice Merchan sent $15 to the Biden campaign, as well as two $10 contributions to the Progressive Turnout Project and Stop Republicans.

In New York state, judges are barred from making donations to political organisations or candidates, but the donation was viewed as trivial given its sum.

Justice Merchan did not recuse himself from the case when the issue came to light.

Daughter has worked for Democrats

Justice Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is the president of Authentic Campaigns, a firm that has worked on digital fundraising and advertising for Democratic clients.

Her list of previous clients includes Mr Biden and Representative Adam Schiff, who led impeachment efforts against Mr Trump. The revelation led Mr Trump to push to have Justice Merchan removed from the case.

What has Trump said about Justice Juan Merchan?

Mr Trump has been extremely outspoken against both Justice Merchan and his daughter.

In a televised address from his Florida mansion of Mar-a-Lago in April last year, Mr Trump accused the judge of having a “Trump-hating family” with ties to Kamala Harris.

He said: “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris, and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign – and a lot of it.”

His attacks against Ms Merchan on social media led Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, to request an expansion of the former president’s existing gag order to include the judge’s family.

Mr Trump decried the order as a violation of his constitutional right to free speech.