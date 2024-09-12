Juan Murillo Resigns from Arvin Council
During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Arvin officials announced Councilman Juan Murillo resigned from office--a resignation, they say, he attempted to withdraw but was not able to.
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Critics also pointed out that even Trump's presence in a certain room suggested a lack of confidence on his part.
"Trump’s make-up being darker than Kamala’s is truly sending me. I’m sorry."
MSNBC's Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump's barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people's dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan's "there you go again" line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen's 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was "no Jack Kennedy." The compilation ended with Trump saying: "In Springfield, they're e
Who saw that coming?In a shocking slice of professionalism, or perhaps mind games, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shared an awkward handshake before Tuesday night's presidential debate. Harris initiated the greeting, walking to behind Trump's podium for the brief moment after they each took the stage—Trump from the left and Harris from the right on TV broadcasts.
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off."This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump," Dale told host Jake Tapper. "Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!"By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
The late night host had a question about the former first lady.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
The president called on Russia to have "seven or eight" children per family last year. It does not seem to have gone to plan.
"I wouldn't want to be around him right now because it's never his fault," Fred tells PEOPLE of Donald, whose poll numbers slipped in recent weeks. "All bets are off now, he is going to go nuts on people"
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
In Bucks County, a critical area in a critical swing state, the debate is producing a lot of hard thinking about what to do in November. (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…