Judd Apatow Says New Hollywood Model Is “If It Bleeds, It Leads,” Little Room Left For “Subtler, Human” Stories

Judd Apatow lamented the state of the entertainment industry today, saying he’s witnessed a new Hollywood model that leaves little room for more grounded storylines.

Appearing on a new episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Superfly podcast, the three-time Emmy winner was asked about his thoughts on current streamer and studio approaches to the filmmaking business.

“I have a new theory, which is, everything is like in the newspaper business: ‘If it bleeds, it leads,'” Apatow explained. “Everything is doomscrolling because they don’t want you to shut anything off, so they’re obsessed with it being really intense. That’s why almost everything on the streamers is either about the biggest star in the world or a serial killer. Everything is a thriller, everything is intense.”

Carvey chimed in, adding that projects nowadays are also “hypersexual,” mentioning Nicole Kidman’s penchant for constantly appearing in prestige psychosexual projects: “I love her shows ’cause they’re just sexy thrillers. She’s in a lot, good for her.” (Kidman’s prolific on-screen appearances in recent years has prompted online commentary about her constantly working, specifically in television.)

The Girls producer continued, saying that too much attention is paid to complete audience viewership, bringing to mind a scene from Barry, when Sally’s show is expeditiously canceled due to the “algorithm.”

“It’s all completion rate,” he said. “‘We must have them complete it. We cannot put on a film if anyone shuts it off!’ There’s an intensity to everything, whether it’s sexy or exciting or terrifying. And I think it changes it so you don’t have quieter, subtler, whatever funny, human things because I think they’re afraid people are gonna shut it off or not go [to theaters]. You lose a lot of good stuff when everything is so wired.”

Spade added that the phenomenon can also be seen on TikTok, where those posting make money after viewership surpasses a minute. The comedian said it leads to clickbait-like stories that stall for time to garner views.

Apatow, a comedian and prolific producer, is currently organizing and performing in stand-up events to provide hurricane relief. Known for producing such projects as Knocked Up, The King of Staten Island, Freaks and Geeks, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Big Sick and more, Apatow is set to direct a Mel Brooks documentary at HBO. In September, Deadline exclusively reported that Apatow and Steven Spielberg boarded Sony’s Cola Wars as director and producer, respectively, about Pepsi’s ’80s attempt to challenge Coca-Cola in the marketplace.

