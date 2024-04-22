Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid star wins Laureus award for Breakthrough of the Year after latest Clasico heroics

Jude Bellingham has been awarded the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award after his blistering first season at Real Madrid.

The night after his injury-time winner gave Real victory in front of their home crowd in the El Clasico, the 20-year-old received one of the big awards on the night in his new home city of Madrid.

Bellingham has scored 21 times this season for Los Blancos – 17 of them in LaLiga where they are now 11 points clear at the top – and has added eight assists in domestic and European football.

Novak Djokovic won the Sportsman of the Year award after claiming three of the four grand slams last season and only narrowly missing out on the clean sweep after being edged out by Carlos Alcaraz in a classic Wimbledon final.

Following the award, the 24-time grand slam champion said: “I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.

“It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months. I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.

“The Laureus Awards are so special because they represent recognition from the 69 world-class athletes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy. To earn the votes of my sporting heroes is what makes these Awards so coveted in all of sport.”

Djokovic has now won the award five times with previous victories in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Novak Djokovic took home the main gong (Getty Images)

Aitana Bonmati was rewarded for helping guide Spain to victory in the Women’s World Cup – where she was named player of the tournament – with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award. Spain also won the Team of the Year award.

“I am honoured to receive the Laureus award for Sportswoman of the Year and I am also very happy that my international team-mates have been recognised as the team of the year by the Laureus World Sports Academy,” she said.

“It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this award. From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year’s winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls. To be the first footballer to win this award makes it even more special and I hope to represent my sport in the same way that those great champions have done.

“Our national team is a group like no other – our strength comes from every challenge we have faced, both on and off the field of play. I believe we have met them all, and I hope that we can be an inspiration to young girls in Spain and around the world, to not just take up football but participate in sport and enjoy all the benefits it brings.

“Holding this Laureus caps a year that I could never have imagined, and one that I will never forget. With FC Barcelona and the national team we achieved so much. This honour is for everyone who supported me on this journey, and everyone who cheered me on. We proved that together, we can do anything.”