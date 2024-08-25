Jude Bellingham surprises in pouty selfies with Kim Kardashian

It was one sight that footie fans probably didn’t expect to see - Birmingham-born player Jude Bellingham posing with selfies with Kim Kardashian. The US star looked like the best of friends as they hung out at Jude’s Real Madrid training ground over the weekend.

Jude put on a pout that Kim would surely have been proud of as the pair posed for photographs at the stadium. He also signed a football shirt for her delighted eight-year-old son Saint.

What a pout! Jude matches Kim's pose in a selfie with fellow player David Alaba (Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Both Kim and Jude shared photos and videos from their meet-up on their Instagram stories. While the pairing may have left football fans scratching their heads, Kim fans will have known exactly why they hung out - 21-year-old Jude is the face of Kim’s underwear brand Skims.

In fact, just in case there was any doubt, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of the pair with the caption: “@skims for the win! @judebellingham”

You may also like

Jude posed in Kim's designs for a Skims photoshoot back in June, before he played a starring role in England’s journey to the World Cup final. He posted the pictures to his Instagram in a post that got over four million likes and made his followers hot and bothered. “I’m cooked fam!” wrote one, while another jested: “This is so inappropriate - do it again!”

After Jude and Kim’s friendly meet-up, fans will no doubt be hoping for a Skims replay. Kim certainly seemed to enjoy her time in the Spanish capital, posting pictures of the Spanish flag as well as checking out some of the local churches and architecture. She also enjoyed a night out with Saint and Real Madrid players Eduardo Celmi Camavinga and Vinicius Jr.

Kim has said her kids hope to see her date another sports star, but she’s not that keen. She told Jimmy Fallon: “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not.

Jude Bellingham signs a footbal shirt for Kim's son Saint

"They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now’.”

As far as Jude is concerned, his career is going from strength to strength, apart from the minor setback of an injury meaning he’ll miss England’s first two matches next month. The football ace credits his parents for his rise to the top.

"The role my mum is playing is massive," he previously said. "I think at the minute it is probably the biggest role of anyone, even probably more than my coaches and managers, to be honest."

His mum Denise joined Jude in Germany when he played for Borussia Dortmund, and helped manage his affairs as he settled in. Now, she lives with him in Spain while his father Mark, a former police sergeant, has travelled to the north of England to stay with Jude's younger son Jobe, who is also a footballer for Sunderland.



