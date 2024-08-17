All About Jude Bellingham's Brother, Fellow Soccer Star Jobe Bellingham

Jude Bellingham and his brother Jobe often go to see each other play soccer

Nicolo Campo/LightRocket/Getty Jude Bellingham is seen next to his brother Jobe Bellingham during the award ceremony following the UEFA Champions League final football match.

Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest names in soccer, but his younger brother, Jobe, plays the sport too.

Jobe is two years Jude’s junior, having been born in September 2005. Like his older brother, he began his soccer career in their native England with Birmingham City, making his professional debut at the age of 17. In 2023, he moved to Sunderland, also in the U.K., around the same time Jude joined Real Madrid in Spain.

Jobe also plays for England’s youth teams, following in the footsteps of his brother, who played for the youth teams before making his full international debut in 2020.

While the two brothers have lived in different countries since that same year, when Jude joined Borussia Dortmund in Germany, they have a close relationship. They travel to see each other play soccer and went on vacation together in summer 2023. They support each other on social media too, often commenting on each other’s performances with encouraging words and emojis.

From his soccer career to his charity work, here’s everything to know about Jude Bellingham’s brother, Jobe.

Jobe is two years younger than Jude

Jude Bellingham/Instagram Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham.

Jobe was born to Mark and Denise Bellingham on Sept. 23, 2005, in Stourbridge, U.K., making him two years younger than Jude. Mark was a soccer player himself, though he never played professionally, and worked as a sergeant in the West Midlands Police.

When Jude moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund, Denise moved with him, while Mark stayed in the U.K. with Jobe.

Jobe started with the same team as Jude

Jude Bellingham/Instagram Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham.

Like his brother, Jobe began his career at Birmingham City, who currently play in the third tier of English soccer, EFL League One. He joined the academy as a child, and he later made his professional debut at the age of 16 in January 2022, when he became the club’s second-youngest player ever, after Jude, per BBC.

Both Jude and Jobe grew up supporting Birmingham City. Jude told talkSPORT, “I’m a Bluenose ... and if you’re from the right side of Birmingham you’re a Bluenose. I never forget when we went to [Birmingham City] games, I always loved going past the bit with the rock — there’s a rock on the way to the stadium and someone’s painted the nose blue.”

Jobe plays for Sunderland and England

Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham following the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jobe plays for Sunderland, who play in the EFL Championship — the second tier of English soccer. He moved there in June 2023.

He and his parents knew three members of their staff, who used to work at Birmingham City when he played there.

Like his brother did before moving to the senior team, Jobe plays for the England youth teams. He began playing for the U16 team in 2021 and gradually moved up to the U20 team, which he made his debut for in 2024, according to The Sunderland Echo.

Jobe and Jude frequently support each other

Jude Bellingham/Instagram Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham.

While Jude was living in Germany when Jobe made his professional debut, and since moving to Spain, he often visits the U.K. to see Jobe play soccer. When Jobe moved to Sunderland from Birmingham City, Jude reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting three heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Jobe stood alongside Jude and their parents when his brother was unveiled at Real Madrid, and he’s been to see his brother play for Madrid — most notably during the Champions League final.

After Madrid’s game away at Manchester City, Jude spoke to the media, saying, “Today was the first day my brother got to see me play for Madrid,” per TNT Sport.

Jobe has seen Jude play for England, too, including against Serbia at Euro 2024.

Jobe plays with his first name on the back of his jersey

Jurij Kodrun - The FA/The FA/Getty Jobe Bellingham passes the ball during the Elite Squad international match between England and Republic of Ireland at Gradski Stadion on June 11, 2024.

Whereas Jude has "Bellingham" on the back of his Real Madrid and England jerseys, Jobe decided to have his first name on the back of his jersey when he moved to Sunderland given that he wanted to create his own identity, rather than be compared to his brother.

Tony Mowbray, Sunderland’s manager at the time, said, per The New York Times, “I think he’s trying to create his own identity. He doesn’t want to live off the back of his brother’s name; he wants to be the footballer that he is and show people what he can do.”

Jude is “very proud” of his brother

Jude Bellingham/Instagram Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham.

After Jobe made his professional debut, Jude said in a video on X that he was “very proud” of his younger brother.

And, after Jude won the Golden Boy award for the best soccer player under the age of 21 in 2023, he was asked who he predicted to win the award in 2024. He gave three names, including Jobe, telling Tuttosport, “My brother Jobe, a thoroughbred striker like our father. If Sunderland were to be promoted to the Premier League, watch out for him!"

After Jobe scored the winning goal for Sunderland against Leeds United, Jude commented on social media, “Let him cook.”

Jobe is involved in charity work

Jude Bellingham/Instagram Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham.

In 2022, the brothers donated three defibrillators, which went outside schools in Birmingham. The West Midlands Ambulance Service called it an “incredible gesture”.

That same year. Jobe fronted a mental health training camp with his former Birmingham teammate, Troy Deeney, per BirminghamLive. They spoke to soccer captains from the lower levels of English soccer in collaboration with the mental health charity Talk Club.

Jobe is often seen in public with Jude

Pierre Mouton/Getty Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham attends the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.

Jude and Jobe have appeared together at a number of public events. They attended Paris Fashion Week in June 2023, and went to see a 50 Cent show in Birmingham with their friend, fellow soccer player Noah Ohio, that November, as Jude shared on Instagram.

The brothers go on vacation together too. In summer 2023, shortly after their respective transfers to Real Madrid and Sunderland, Jude and Jobe took a trip to the south of France.

Jude shared a series of photos from the trip on Instagram, with the caption, “Recharging with my bro!”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.