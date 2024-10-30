Jude Law Reveals Viral ‘Mr. Napkin Head’ Scene from ‘The Holiday’ Was Originally in ‘Alfie’

Jude Law’s most beloved character Mr. Napkin Head almost had a very different origin story.

While fans of Nancy Meyers’ 2006 “The Holiday” are well-versed in the lore of Law’s single father character donning a white napkin over his face and wearing glasses, it turns out that the bit was originally for an entirely different movie: “Alfie.”

Law told Variety that the Mr. Napkin Head scene was cut from the 2004 feature, and Meyers took inspiration from it.

“I’d actually done Mr. Napkin Head before,” Law says. “I did ‘Alfie’ with Charles Shyer, who had been married to Nancy Meyers. And Charles included Mr. Napkin Head in ‘Alfie,’ but the scene got cut. And then I did Nancy’s film, and Mr. Napkin Head was in that.”

“Alfie,” which was a remake of the Michael Caine-led original, starred Law as the titular ladies’ man who cheats on his single mom girlfriend (Marisa Tomei) with possibly the love of his life (Sienna Miller), and realizes he has to change his ways.

That’s a far cry from Law’s turn as “The Holiday” fan favorite. During a career tribute award at the 2024 Mill Valley Film Festival, Law realized just how beloved “The Holiday” is.

“They asked the audience who has seen ‘The Holiday’ or who watches it every year,” Law said. “Ninety percent of the audience put their hand up. It’s a delightful thing what this movie has become.”

However, Meyers has shut down rumors of a sequel.

In the meantime, Law stars in crime thriller “The Order,” Ron Howard’s “Eden,” and Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew.” He also is developing a script with “Challengers” and “Queer” screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

Earlier this year, Law told Vanity Fair that box office flop “Alfie” was a turning point in his career.

“It was probably overpriced, it didn’t perform, and I suddenly hit my first brick wall where you realize, ‘Oh, it’s not plain sailing.’ That was the first time on the back of a really great run where something really flopped and cost some money — or I got paid probably too much for it,” Law said. “Then you go, ‘Oh, OK, there’s a business behind this.’ There have been other periods where suddenly you’re not the bright young thing anymore, and you are trying to find your feet against people who have had hit after hit — or their next nomination.”

