Jude Law Says Full-Frontal Nudity in Ron Howard's “Eden” Was a 'Challenge': 'We All Had to Be Audacious'

Jude Law costars with Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl in the director's movie about European settlers living on Floreana island

Tracey Biel/Variety via Getty Jude Law on Sept. 7, 2024

Jude Law is discussing going nude for his new movie with Ron Howard.

Following a screening of Eden at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 8, Law, 51, joked about what it took to perform entirely in the nude for one scene in the survival drama, in which he and Vanessa Kirby play an early 20th-century couple living on the remote Galápagos island Floreana.

"Well, I didn't know about that," Law said, after a moderator during a post-screening conversation suggested his role "probably required a little bit more audacity" than his costars. "I think we all had to be audacious."



"I walk around naked," the actor jested in response to another question about "some of the things" his character does in the movie.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Jude Law on Sept. 7, 2024

Law and Kirby, 36, costar in Eden with Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Daniel Brühl. The latter three actors play Europeans who move to the island Law and Kirby's characters live on and increasingly endanger their privacy.

"There was something really enticing about being in an ensemble. They don't come along very often," Law said of working with a larger group of actors. "And there's this lovely sense at the beginning where with the direction and the writer, where you all kind of look at each other and we're going, 'Are we going to do that? How far are we going to go? Are we going to push each other?' "

"And it's a lovely fluid, and it's a game of chance, in a way, and trust for actors in that situation because we're all carrying our own element, our own thread," he added. "I think everyone had just so much to explore. For me, the personal challenge was trying to find some kind of movement in [his character's] rigidity."



Sonia Recchia/Getty Jude Law on Sept. 8, 2024

Eden is based on the real stories of the first people to settle the then-deserted island in the 1920s and 1930s. Howard, who directed the film and helped conceive the story alongside screenwriter Noah Pink, recently told Vanity Fair that he has been fascinated by tales about this group since he first heard them 15 years ago while on a vacation with his family.

"You’d be shocked at how accurate the movie actually is,” he told the outlet. “What was chilling about this story is that a handful of people went there and half of them either died or vanished — and that’s intense. That’s like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”

Eden made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7.

