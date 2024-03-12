Judge accepts former Ringling coach's request to withdraw plea, sending case to trial

CBC

It was supposed to be a simple night out at the mall with friends for one Windsor 16-year-old, a chance to build some independence and have some fun. But by the end of the night he was in the hospital, and Windsor police are now investigating an assault and beating by a group of teens."My son was hanging out with some of his friends," the teen's mom told CBC News. "They went to McDonald's. His friends... caught a different bus, he was left by himself waiting for the next bus when he was approach