Judge in Boston temporarily blocks Trump's buyout plan for federal employees
A federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's deferred resignation program because it wasn't authorized by Congress.
President Donald Trump called for CBS News program 60 Minutes to be “immediately terminated” and its network shut down Thursday, as he escalated campaign threats to punish media outlets that don’t offer coverage to his liking. He also tried to shoehorn the network into an online rightwing conspiracy theory that falsely claimed media outlets took millions in government kickbacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that 60 Minutes committed “election interference” last year by a
The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — U.S. President Donald Trump's targeting of Canada has left people feeling hurt and betrayed in central Newfoundland, where on Sept. 11, 2001, residents famously dropped everything to care for thousands of people stranded by terrorist attacks against the United States.
The new attorney general got a poor review from the get-go by the former federal prosecutor
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he won’t attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this month, saying South Africa’s support for DEI and climate change policies are “very bad things.” “I will NOT attend the G20 summit,” Rubio wrote in a post on X, saying, “South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.” It would be highly unusual for the secretary of state to skip
Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."
Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien
"They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."
A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir
The CNN host said it all with her face in a debate over the president’s plan for Gaza.
"It is heartbreaking to see ICE standing in front of hospitals and supermarkets, waiting to catch innocent migrants who are just trying to get health and food."
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hoped to immediately start work on a nuclear deal with Iran and expressed hope the country would “peacefully grow and prosper” the day after he signed an order to impose aggressive measures on Tehran. After reimposing his “maximum pressure” campaign to deter Iran from seeking a nuclear weapon Tuesday, the president also told reporters he’d left instructions to have Iran “obliterated” if it succeeded in any assassination attempt against him. He struck a
Many critics issued the same response.
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water