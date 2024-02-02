Judge Delays Start For Donald Trump’s Federal Trial On Jan. 6 Charges

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan announced that the federal trial of former President Donald Trump on charges related to his efforts to steal the 2020 election is no longer set to begin on March 4.

Chutkan delayed the start of the trial because an appeals court has yet to rule on Trump’s claim that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution for anything he did while president, and that therefore the entire case should be dismissed.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on Trump’s claim of absolute immunity on Jan. 9. Despite taking up the case on an expedited basis, the court has not yet issued an opinion.

Whatever verdict the appeals court reaches, the absolute immunity argument will almost certainly be appealed to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.