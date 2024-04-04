Judge Denies Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Classified Documents Case

A U.S. District judge on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have his classified documents case dismissed based on the Presidential Records Act.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the federal records law “does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss” the charges against the former president, who’s accused of violating the Espionage Act with his mishandling of the classified documents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.