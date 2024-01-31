Judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis

Reuters

An Indian state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is set to introduce contentious new common personal laws that will apply across religions next week, a template other state officials say they will look to follow. Currently, India's Hindus, Muslims, Christians and large tribal populations can follow their own personal laws and customs, or an optional secular code, for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. Framing a national common law has been one of the three core, decades-old promises of Modi's Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).