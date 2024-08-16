Judge finds man not guilty of sexual assault of minor in Yellowknife

John Robson walking out of the Yellowknife courthouse on Thursday. (Nadeer Hashmi/CBC - image credit)

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A Northwest Territories Supreme Court judge has found a man not guilty of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.

Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his verdict in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon,

John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the teen in exchange for money.

Robson was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of obtaining sex from someone under 18. Before the trial began Tuesday, Moran pleaded guilty to selling sex provided by someone under 18. She then testified against Robson.

On Thursday, Robson told the court he was not aware the teen was underage.

Mahar found Robson guilty of the lesser, related offence of paying for sex.

Robson will be sentenced for that offence at 3 p.m.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.