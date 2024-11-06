Judge Goodwine wins KY Supreme Court race, becomes first Black woman elected to high court

Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine is projected to win a seat onto the seven-member Kentucky Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman elected to the state’s high court.

The jurist was winning in every county in the eight-county Kentucky Supreme Court District 5 as of mid-Tuesday evening, carrying Fayette by an impressive 62-point margin — 89,332 to competitor Erin Izzo’s 21,636.

Goodwine, a Lexington political stalwart with 25 years on the bench, stressed her long experience as a judge as the primary reason voters in Fayette County and seven surrounding counties should back her over Izzo. A private attorney in Lexington, Izzo had no judicial experience.

“We don’t need someone on the Kentucky Supreme Court who has to learn how to be a judge… Justices on the Kentucky Supreme Court come to the court, or should come to the court, with a vast array of judicial experience,” Goowine said during the campaign.

The court of appeals judge also pitched herself as a more nonpartisan option compared to Izzo, who campaigned as a “constitutional conservative.” However, Goodwine was the beneficiary of endorsements and loads of cash from Gov. Andy Beshear and the state’s Democratic donor base.

Goodwine’s win also tips the court to become majority-woman for the first time in its existence, though Izzo’s would have done the same.

During a key stretch of the campaign, Goodwine faced personal tragedy. The judge lost her 19-year-old granddaughter, Journee Padgett, and her infant great-granddaughter Alanee Grace in a mid-October car accident.