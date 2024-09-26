Judge who had girl, 15, handcuffed for falling asleep in his court is demoted

Judge Kenneth King was temporarily suspended from courtroom duties after the incident - Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP

A judge who had a teenage girl handcuffed after she fell asleep during a school trip to his courthouse has been demoted.

Judge Kenneth King was temporarily suspended from courtroom duties in August after ordering 15-year-old Eva Goodman into jail clothes and handcuffs for having a bad attitude and falling asleep while on a visit to his courtroom, in Detroit, Michigan.

The judge also threatened the girl, whose mother said she was tired because they do not have a permanent address, with juvenile detention.

The incident was caught on the court’s live-stream.

Latoreya Hill with her daughter Eva. She is suing for $75,000

Judge King has also been ordered to undertake social-emotional training by the chief judge at 36th District Court.

He has returned to work, but instead of handling key hearings in major felonies, he has been effectively demoted to the traffic division, handling speeding tickets.

“We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility,” Judge William McConico said in a written statement.

The girl’s mother, Latoreya Till has filed a lawsuit, seeking more than $75,000 for “inflicting fear and severe emotional distress”.

Todd Perkins, Judge King’s attorney, said his client was willing to work anywhere at the court.

“He truly understands and wholeheartedly embraces the concept of teamwork,” Mr Perkins said on Thursday.