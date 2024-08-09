Judge will hear case in Sacramento Superior Court on keeping Camp Resolution open

A judge could Friday decide the fate of a close-knit North Sacramento homeless encampment.

About 50 homeless people living in city-issued trailers since 2022 at Camp Resolution have been in limbo for months, unsure whether they will be able to stay put, or whether the city will evict them.

The Sacramento Homeless Union, which represents the residents, in May sued the city asking for a judge to order the city to let the camp stay open until all residents are moved into permanent housing, as it claims the lease promises. During a Friday hearing, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jill Talley could issue a ruling to determine how long the camp will stay open.

Safe Ground Sacramento, a nonprofit run by civil rights attorney Mark Merin, last month sent the city a letter stating the lease for the property will end Aug. 10 due to lack of electricity and other issues. That does not mean the city is required to evict the residents by then however, Merin has said.

That will likely be decided by city officials and in court.

The homeless union last week blocked city employees from entering the camp to do an inspection and sign up residents for affordable housing waitlists. The city then got a warrant and inspected the camp, finding an “immediate potential for a large-scale fire,” a city blog post stated.

Crystal Sanchez of the Sacramento Homeless Union has said she believes the city should keep the camp open permanently, continuing to welcome new residents as people leave to move into housing.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg earlier this year promised the city would offer all residents an indoor shelter bed before clearing them off the site.

The court proceedings will likely focus on housing instead of shelter beds.