Judge hears Trump’s First Amendment challenge to Georgia charges: Watch live

The judge overseeing former President Trump’s Georgia election interference case is forging ahead with a series of pretrial motions after weeks of delay caused by scandal in the Fulton County prosecuting office.

Judge Scott McAfee will hear arguments Thursday from former President Trump’s counsel, who is expected to assert the charges in the Georgia election case must be dismissed under the First Amendment because the allegations target Trump’s core political speech.

The judge is also expected hear arguments on two pretrial motions from co-defendant David Shafer, which assert the former Georgia Republican Party Chair acted legally when declaring himself a “duly elected” state elector and signing documents purporting Trump won the state’s 2020 presidential election.

The arguments are expected to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

