Judge Judy Will Stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Judith Sheindlin, better known as reality TV’s Judge Judy, is set to stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s influential primary election, according to the former South Carolina governor’s campaign. Sheindlin will appear alongside Haley on Sunday, two days before the primary, as the Republican presidential candidate attempts to win over voters after a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Sheindlin praised Haley’s “command of the international stage” and said that her experience, combined with her relative youth (Haley is 51; Trump and Biden are 77 and 81, respectively) made her the best pick. “Neither Biden nor Trump would know a Houthi from a salami unless someone whispered in their ear or spelled it out from them on a Teleprompter,” she said.

