Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion, Alex Jones says

A bankruptcy judge rejected the sale of Infowars to The Onion, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said during his podcast on Tuesday.

"We are deeply disappointed in today's decision but The Onion will continue to seek a resolution that helps the Sandy Hook families receive a positive outcome for the horror they endured," The Onion CEO Ben Collins said on social media.

"We will also continue to seek a path towards purchasing InfoWars in the coming weeks," Collins' statement continued.

PHOTO: Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the media while visiting the U.S. Senate's Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Jones accused The Onion and Sandy Hook Elementary School families of "collusive bidding" and asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt the sale of his Infowars platform in November.

Jones, who defamed the Sandy Hook families by calling the 2012 massacre a hoax and the parents of the 20 first graders actors, called The Onion's winning $1.75 million bid "sheer nonsense" because it's half of what the losing bidder offered.

