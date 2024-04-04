Judge rejects Trump defence that President Records Act allowed him to hoard confidential papers

The judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump has denied his motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which the former president claims gave him the authority to have the papers containing national security information.

In a Thursday afternoon filing, Judge Aileen Cannon denied Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the case saying the counts made “no reference to the Presidential Records Act” and "track the applicable statutory language and the essential elements of the charged crimes.”

The former president has often invoked the PRA in declaring his innocence in the case, something federal prosecutors vehemently pushed back on.

But simultaneously, Judge Cannon denied Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a finalised jury instructions “prior to trial, charge conference and presentation of trial defence and evidence.”

She called Mr Smith’s request “unprecedented and unjust”.

This a breaking news story, more follows…