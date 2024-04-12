Judge rules against Lantana woman facing $165,000 in fines for parking on her own lawn

The Canadian Press

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — It was too late for the mother to shield her children when the two masked and armed Russian fighters burst into her home, held her at gunpoint and took turns raping her. Her five children were forced to watch in the dark. Seated in a restaurant in Central African Republic’s capital, where she has since fled, she wiped away tears. Two years on, the assault has "stayed with me in my core,” she said. The Associated Press does not identify survivors of sexual