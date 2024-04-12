Judge rules against Lantana woman facing $165,000 in fines for parking on her own lawn
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
Bobby Maher "never threw a punch" before he was killed in a confrontation with two older teens, one of the suspects allegedly told police.
A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.
The case could also erase one of the biggest charges former President Donald Trump now faces.
A judge rejected a request to release a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. The judge said Morgan Geyser had a credibility issue after lately saying she was previously faking psychotic symptoms.
“This was truly a heinous crime.”
Christine Jenneiahn was asleep when a man broke into her home in the early hours of March 13 and placed her in handcuffs, according to authorities
BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler though the front a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver’s license had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday. The intentional crash into the single-story brick building off a highway in Brenham, a rural town outside of Houston, littered debris in the parking lot and left a gaping hole in the entrance. The crash damaged the front of the red semitrailer
A B.C. woman is facing multiple criminal charges, accused of diverting over $1.8 million from her employer to her personal bank accounts to buy an expensive car, gold and a property, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. Galyna Kulykova worked as a bookkeeper for the Alacrity Foundation of B.C. starting in the summer of 2021 before resigning in October 2023, court documents say. In February 2023, she started submitting "fictitious" accounts payable to Alacrity for approval and enter
After a fistfight ensued between off-duty South Carolina police officer Anthony DeLustro and Michael P. O’Neal, DeLustro allegedly shot and killed O’Neal
A brazen cyber-heist of $14.2 million has sparked a bizarre court battle between one of Canada's largest banks and one of the country's biggest cryptocurrency services business.Nearly three months after hackers wired millions out of Canadian Western Bank's accounts payable system, a B.C. Supreme Court judge unfroze accounts this week belonging to Aquanow — the Vancouver-based digital platform the thieves used to convert the money into Bitcoin.The ruling comes after unusual and highly secretive p
Federal authorities allege Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, stole more than $16 million from the two-way baseball sensation to cover his gambling debts. The charges were outlined in a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. The complaint, written by IRS senior special agent Chris Seymour, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews in alleging that Mizuhara exploited his position of trust with Ohtani to fund his frequent and illegal sports betting.
Aurman Singh was attacked with weapons including an axe, a shovel and a cricket bat in Shrewsbury.
After shots were fired in downtown Vancouver last week, police were quick to say it was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Details about the shooting and the victim have been sparse, until now. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — It was too late for the mother to shield her children when the two masked and armed Russian fighters burst into her home, held her at gunpoint and took turns raping her. Her five children were forced to watch in the dark. Seated in a restaurant in Central African Republic’s capital, where she has since fled, she wiped away tears. Two years on, the assault has "stayed with me in my core,” she said. The Associated Press does not identify survivors of sexual
Police say the operation was part of an undercover investigation.
A man is dead after a triple shooting early Thursday morning, Toronto police said.Police said they responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Queen Street W. and Portland Street just after 2:30 a.m. At a news conference, Det.-Sgt. Trevor Grieve from the force's homicide and missing persons unit said officers found three victims after they arrived.A 30-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as Ibrahim Abdikarim of Toronto.Two oth