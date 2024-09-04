Judge rules alleged UCCS shooter case can move forward to potential trial
A judge has ruled there is enough probable cause to send the case against the alleged UCCS shooter forward to a potential trial.
A judge has ruled there is enough probable cause to send the case against the alleged UCCS shooter forward to a potential trial.
A former federal judge along with a government watchdog group and two top scholars on judicial ethics want an appeals court to reassign the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump to a new judge.
A former aide to two New York governors is charged with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government who used her state positions to advance Beijing’s agenda in exchange for financial benefits worth millions of dollars. (AP Video: John Minchillo)
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it planned to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak. Canada, following the lead of the United States and European Union, announced last week a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminium from China. "China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
Foreign automakers have dominated China’s car market for decades, selling millions of vehicles and raking in enormous profits. That golden era is now coming to an abrupt end.
The move could lead to tariffs on a key Canadian export and escalates a trade fight between the two countries.
Toyota Motor privately told Japanese officials that Beijing could react to the curbs by cutting Japan's access to minerals required for automotive production, the report said. Several Chinese officials had repeatedly outlined the position with their Japanese counterparts in recent meetings, the report added.
OTTAWA — China has announced an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports in response to Canada planning to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.
Volkswagen is weighing whether to close factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history as it moves to deepen cost cuts amid rising competition from China’s electric vehicle makers.
Chinese smartphone brand Honor surpassed Samsung Electronics to become the No 1 foldable-handset maker in western Europe, according to data from industry consultancy Counterpoint Research. Honor - a spin-off from Huawei Technologies - took that crown for the first time in the second quarter. Western Europe is the second-largest foldable handset market after China and a fierce battleground for players including Motorola, Oppo, OnePlus and Google, according to a new Counterpoint report. Honor, whi
(Bloomberg) -- China’s anti-subsidy probe of dairy imports from the European Union comes at a time when the local industry is on its knees. Most Read from BloombergHow Air Conditioning Took Over the American OfficeHong Kong’s Arts Hub Turns to Selling Land to Stay AfloatA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineLimiting shipments from the EU could relieve some pressure on farmers, but the quantities targeted are small and domestic conditions have been worsening for quite a while. The
Both West Texas aand Brent were down on investor jitters about weakening demand and a possible supply boost.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Everyone wishes they were rich, but most people are not. However, having a high income doesn't necessarily mean that one is in the best financial shape. In fact, many are not. Check Out: 6 Money Moves...
Operating profit totaled 167.7 million pounds, plunging 17.2 percent from last year’s 202.7 million pounds.
Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo will start removing sellers of counterfeit products from its multibillion yuan subsidy programme, as its operator - Temu owner PDD Holdings - and major rivals make operational changes in response to Beijing's "anti-involution" call. Pinduoduo on Monday updated its rules for merchants taking part in its subsidy programme, stating that the platform would take punitive measures, including permanent bans, on those selling "fake products" or other goods that fail
U.S. gasoline futures fell nearly 6% on Tuesday to their lowest since December 2021, as the end of the driving season weighed on demand for the motor fuel amid a sell-off in the broader oil market. Gasoline futures for October deliveries settled 5.5% lower at $1.98 per gallon, their biggest losses in a single session since July 2022. The motor fuel was the biggest decliner amid a broader energy market sell-off on Tuesday, as the end of the summer driving season in the country and ample inventories put additional pressure on gasoline, Rabobank strategist Joe DeLaura said.
A boom in data centers is expected to produce about 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of the decade, and accelerate investments in decarbonization efforts, according to Morgan Stanley research. Hyperscalers, which include Google , Microsoft , Meta and Amazon , are driving the swift proliferation of electricity-guzzling data centers to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. "This creates a large market for decarbonization solutions," according to Morgan Stanley's research report on Monday, which said the greenhouse gas emissions by the global data center industry will amount to about 40% of what the entire U.S. emits in a year.
Pipelines that historically carry Canadian crude to the U.S. are cutting rates and looking to ship different grades of crude oil due to rising competition from the newly expanded Trans Mountain pipeline. The moves will temporarily cut the cost of transporting some of Canada's heavy crude to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast next month. U.S. imports of Canadian crude hit a record in July as Trans Mountain expansion (TMX) volumes grew.
A copywriter who was laid off nine months ago has given up their job search and moved home. They said the job market is gruelling.
BERLIN (Reuters) -An electric vehicle made in China and designed in Spain by Volkswagen's CUPRA brand would be "wiped out" if the European Commission followed through with planned import tariffs of 21.3% on the vehicle, the brand's CEO told Reuters. Raising the price of the Tavascan, an all-electric SUV selling for around 52,000 euros ($57,500), to cover the costs was not an option in the current European economic environment, said Wayne Griffiths, who heads up the SEAT and CUPRA brands under Volkswagen's SEAT S.A. subsidiary.