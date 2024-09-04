Judge rules alleged UCCS shooter case can move forward to potential trial

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it planned to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak. Canada, following the lead of the United States and European Union, announced last week a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminium from China. "China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.