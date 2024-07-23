Judge rules Colorado school district denied special needs student care

Reuters

Whole Foods has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her Black Lives Matter facemask and complained about racism at the Amazon.com-owned upscale grocery chain. A lawyer for Whole Foods said in a filing on Monday in federal court in Boston it had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case with Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who had worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store. Her claims were the last that remained in a lawsuit that began as a proposed class action when it was filed in 2020 over a Whole Foods dress code that barred workers from wearing attire related to Black Lives Matter, a racial justice movement.