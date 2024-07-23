Judge rules Colorado school district denied special needs student care
Judge rules Colorado school district denied special needs student care. Denver7 Investigates the latest.
Judge rules Colorado school district denied special needs student care. Denver7 Investigates the latest.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will gradually raise its statutory retirement age, now among the world's lowest, to allow people to work longer, as it struggles to relieve soaring pressure on pension budgets, with many provinces already facing deficits. The reform is urgent, with life expectancy having risen in China to 78 years by 2021 from about 44 years in 1960, outstripping the United States, and is projected to exceed 80 years by 2050. "In line with the principle of voluntary participation with appropriate flexibility, we will advance reform to gradually raise the statutory retirement age in a prudent and orderly manner," the authorities said.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has turned to raising taxes on businesses to help fund Canada’s budget, adding headwinds to an economy that’s already struggling to attract investment. Most Read from BloombergHarris Wins Soros Backing While Other Billionaire Donors Want an Open ContestJoe Biden Bows to Democrats Who Wanted Him Out, Upending US PoliticsA Brief History of Kamala Harris and Her PoliticsThe Money Mess Biden Is Leaving for Fellow Democrats: QuickTakeTrump Ris
"The truth will come out by way of evidence and not rumors," reps for Kruse and Kevin Fialko — who was also named in the suit — wrote in a statement to PEOPLE
As global markets navigate through a landscape marked by heightened U.S.-China trade tensions and shifting investor focus towards value and small-cap stocks, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their potential to offer steady returns amidst volatility. In this context, understanding the characteristics of top-performing dividend stocks becomes crucial, especially those offering yields ranging from 3% to 8.3%, which can provide a buffer against market fluctuations and enhance...
Very few organisations will buy software from the US firm, partly thanks to its criticism of Beijing.
As global markets exhibit mixed performances with notable shifts towards value and small-cap stocks, investors are keenly observing these movements for potential opportunities. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks becomes particularly compelling, offering a strategic avenue for those looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies during times of economic recalibration and sector rotations.
The Philadelphia school district has failed to protect Jewish students from “a virulent wave of antisemitism” that swept through classrooms after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday.
Many people view retirement as a wonderful time, where years of hard work have hopefully led to a relaxed and financially secure life. But what does it mean to actually be wealthy in...
Some of China's biggest tech companies, including Baidu, Tencent Holdings and TikTok owner ByteDance, have embarked on a worldwide search for top talent to strengthen their research into cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and autonomous driving. As soon as the spring semester finished, companies kicked off their annual campus recruitment drives, with some efforts targeting final-year doctorate candidates in the field of AI. Baidu, which has invested heavi
To ensure meat at the restaurant achieves the proper doneness, a McDonald's former corporate chef claims the fast food chain uses this special method.
Whole Foods has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her Black Lives Matter facemask and complained about racism at the Amazon.com-owned upscale grocery chain. A lawyer for Whole Foods said in a filing on Monday in federal court in Boston it had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case with Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who had worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store. Her claims were the last that remained in a lawsuit that began as a proposed class action when it was filed in 2020 over a Whole Foods dress code that barred workers from wearing attire related to Black Lives Matter, a racial justice movement.
United Parcel Service lowered its 2024 operating margin target on Tuesday, after new e-commerce customers - identified by industry experts and shoppers as Shein and Temu - flooded its network with slower, lower-profit shipments. Shares of the world's biggest package delivery firm tumbled 13% in midday trading and pulled shares of rival FedEx down 2%, after UPS also missed Wall Street's estimates for second-quarter profit.
Mainland China's self-sufficiency drive in cybersecurity enabled the world's second-largest economy to emerge unscathed from Microsoft's global outage of cloud computing services, according to industry insiders, after a botched software update by US tech firm CrowdStrike. While that disruption affected 8.5 million Microsoft Windows-based devices worldwide, China saw only minimal impact in installations numbering "tens of thousands" at mostly local offices of foreign enterprises or their mainland
The last time Greg Hayward sent his six-year-old son Alexander to a birthday party, he prepared a gluten-free hotdog and cupcake in advance so his son wouldn't feel left out.Alexander has celiac disease and gluten makes him sick, so his parents are vigilant about what he eats, even making sure to avoid cross-contamination in their own kitchen. This means they have to prepare his school lunch every day, and he can only safely eat a select few packaged items from his school cafeteria in New Glasgo
Evon Wang, a high school graduate from Dongguan, grew up dreaming of becoming an English teacher. But when she began to apply for universities and majors late last month, she eventually chose to take her mother's more pragmatically minded advice. "An engineering major," the 18-year-old said, "means a higher rate of employment and better pay." In China, getting into a sought-after programme of study is considered a prerequisite to advance up the career ladder. Subjects at the country's top instit
Covering multiple factors Buffett may consider in potential further reductions
B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad says he would establish guaranteed wait times for medical services by increasing the use of private clinics to deliver care — something B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon has also promised. But the president of the Health Sciences Association of B.C., which represents 22,000 health-care workers, says it's a 'zombie' idea that won’t improve wait times and has failed in Alberta and Manitoba.
For a comfortable retirement, 26% of Americans said they'd need anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million. This key takeaway comes from a GOBankingRates January 2024 survey polling 1,005 Americans about...
Southern Copper Corporation ( NYSE:SCCO ) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers...
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said the accused were charged in the Downing Centre local court "with conspiracy to commit market rigging and false trading, to artificially increase the price of Australian shares before dumping them." The regulator alleged that the defendants formed a private group on the Telegram app named "ASX Pump and Dump Group", where they discussed and picked Australian penny stocks to announce publicly.