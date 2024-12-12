Judge Rules Diddy Can Have Access to 'Discovery Laptop' in His Jail Unit

The laptop can only be used for reviewing discovery materials as he prepares for trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs will get access to a laptop in jail that he can use to review discovery materials as he prepares for trial on federal sex crime charges.

Defense attorneys had previously requested that Combs be granted access to the laptop after Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bail, becoming the third judge to do so, citing the risk of potential witness tampering.

But Subramanian ruled on Thursday, Dec. 12, that Combs would be allowed access to a laptop pre-loaded with discovery materials in his jail unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The laptop will not have any functionality beyond viewing the materials and can't be used for taking or storing notes, per Subramanian's Thursday order.

According to the order, obtained by PEOPLE, the Bad Boy Records founder must be given access to the laptop "seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 p.m."

Any further access to the laptop would need to be discussed with the government, Subramanian ruled, adding that the court would adjudicate any disputes.

Combs was indicted in September in Manhattan federal court on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The charges center around alleged "freak offs," which prosecutors claim are highly orchestrated sex performances between male sex workers and women who were either forced or coerced into participating.

The government accuses Combs of having organized the "freak offs" and using his employees to facilitate them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Combs trial is currently scheduled for May 2025.

On Thursday, Combs was hit with three new lawsuits in New York Supreme Court, with three anonymous males accusing the mogul of sexual assault.

