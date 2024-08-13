Judge Rules RFK Jr. Won’t Appear On NY Ballot Due to Residency Dispute

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on the ballot in New York, a court in Albany ruled on Monday after a judge determined that he did not live in the New York address he claimed as his residence.

New York Supreme Court Judge Christine Ryba ruled on Monday that Kennedy’s address in Westchester County was invalid and instructed the New York Board of Elections to keep him off the ballot in the November presidential election.

Kennedy listed a home in Katonah, New York as his primary address when he applied to appear on the New York ballot as an independent candidate for president.

However, lawyers for a Democrat-aligned super PAC argued that he actually lived with his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, in their home in California, the Associated Press reported. Kennedy testified that he only slept in the home once due to his campaign for the presidency, but maintained that he was planning to move back to New York in the future.

The suit was brought by the Clear Choice PAC—a Democratic Party aligned political action committee. Clear Choice has brought similar suits against Kennedy in other states, including Pennsylvania.

Kennedy has three days to appeal the decision. His lawyer, William F. Savino, previously told the New York Times he “planned to appeal any adverse ruling.”

A representative from the Kennedy campaign slammed the court’s decision, accusing the Democratic Party of conducting “lawfare.”

"Democracy is about trusting voters to make the best choice for themselves and their families, not weaponizing the courts to restrict voter choice and prevent Americans from supporting the candidate they like best,” Amaryllis Fox Kennedy told the Daily Beast in a statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.