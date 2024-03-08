Judge sentences man to 27 years to life for shooting outside Manchester bar
John Delee was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison for shooting Timothy Pouliot eight times outside The Goat restaurant.
OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing rampage at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for the alleged suspect just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived the attack in which his wife and four children were killed was in "great shock" on Thursday, said Bhante Suneetha. The resident monk at Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, which the family attended, said he visited his friend at the hospital. The father told Suneetha that nothing seemed
Larry Musgrave and his wife Carmen Musgrave, owners of ABM Ministries, were arrested last week
He was removed from the courtroom as victims testified at his sentencing hearing.
It started with a flying water bottle, cops say.
Sheldon Johnson has been arrested for the murder of Collin Small after body parts were found in a freezer. He recently appeared on the Joe Rogan show.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of a pregnant woman and a man, whose bodies were found at a home east of Toronto last year, Durham Regional Police say.At a news conference Friday, more than a year after the Bowmanville, Ont., killings, Det. Sgt. Brad Corner provided an update on the police investigation.Police said they were called to check on the occupants of a home on Crombie Street in Bowmanville on Feb. 4, 2023 around 2:15 p.m. Corner said police believe the victim
The Ohio Chick-fil-A owner drove over 400 miles to North Carolina to meet the teen, officials said.
An Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza has described the “hell” of being held captive, after her husband and daughter were murdered, telling CNN her captors would not allow her surviving young children to cry and tried to convince them they “had been forgotten.”
Ontario's police watchdog says one man is dead and another has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Ontario Provincial Police northeast of Greater Sudbury. The province's Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating an "OPP-involved shooting" but did not immediately say whether the man who died was shot by police. OPP say around 5 p.m. Thursday officers pursued a vehicle after it fled a traffic stop in Kirkland Lake, Ont. SIU says there was "an exchange of gunfire" in the area of
A Saskatoon couple is going to prison after pleading guilty to filming themselves beating a man to death.Justice Mona Dovell accepted a joint sentencing submission this week from Crown prosecutor Lee Hnatiuk and lawyers Sarah Gryba and Shea Neudorf.They had recommended a 12-year sentence for Bret Rattlesnake and six years for Chelsea Swiftwolf after the pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Trinity Squirrel. He died April 15, 2022.Squirrel's partner, Shanelle Crowe, had
The St. John's Syrian community is grieving and expressing shock following the slaying this week of a mother of five children who went to police several months ago about alleged abuse at the hands of her husband.CBC News has confirmed that Nariman Abdul Alghafour was the woman found dead Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Liam Drive, a secluded gravel road in Outer Cove.It's also been confirmed that her husband, Ibrahim Alahmad, 36, who was under a court order to stay away from his wife
Six people — four children and two adults — were killed in what Ottawa's police chief called a mass shooting inside a townhouse in the suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night. Calls to 911 started coming in at about 10:50 p.m., directing first responders to Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive. It's a residential area close to two schools. Inside, emergency responders found six people dead and one injured person, who was taken to hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirme
OTTAWA — 7:07 p.m. Candles, flowers and teddy bears cover a table and two chairs that are sheltered by a gazebo in a park close to the slain family's home. A few dozen people stand silently to pay their respects at the neighbourhood vigil, some coming, some going as the evening stretches on. They walk up in pairs or small groups, some of which included children, to light a votive or place a bouquet. The only other light comes from nearby television cameras. ——— 6:22 p.m. Television cameras are s
Baldwin's own involuntary manslaughter trial is set for July
Six people including a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance were killed inside a townhouse in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night.
Kelly Smith appears in court on trafficking charges following the disappearance of her six-year-old.
It happened on I-10 in southwest Louisiana, officials say.
A Fulton County ethics watchdog slated to hear complaints against District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Thursday will no longer do so, according to an updated meeting agenda. The Fulton County Board of Ethics was expected to hear two complaints against Willis after her romance with a special prosecutor on the election interference case involving former…
OTTAWA — Blood spattered the sidewalk Thursday outside a suburban Ottawa home where police recovered the bodies of a mother, her four young children and a family friend from the aftermath of a vicious attack. Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student, faces six charges of first-degree murder in a case described by Ottawa police as possibly the worst mass killing the city has ever seen. "This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people," said Ottawa police Chi
Two men found guilty of killing Métis hunters Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal are asking for their convictions to be overturned.Roger and Anthony Bilodeau were both found guilty after a jury trial in 2022. The court heard that on the night of March 27, 2020, Roger Bilodeau started a high-speed car chase, incorrectly assuming Sansom and Cardinal were thieves while they returned from a moose-hunting trip.During the pursuit, Roger Bilodeau called his son Anthony and told him to bring a gun — when