Judge sentences Mariemont teen who admitted to school threats
Judge sentences Mariemont teen who admitted to school threats
Judge sentences Mariemont teen who admitted to school threats
The prosecutor's office says the woman sought refuge in a kebab shop in the Pigalle district.
“We don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars set aside,” says retired teacher.
Police say a woman killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting on a Deerfoot Trail overpass was not the intended target.A 17-year-old injured in the same vehicle was likely the intended victim, Calgary police said Monday. He is in hospital in stable condition.The shooting victim has been identified as Jordan Leinen, 19, of Calgary, following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.Officers were called to the Foothill
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
A 67-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.The man is facing three Criminal Code counts of uttering threats against a person, RCMP said in a news release Monday.Threats allegedly made by a YouTube account user were reported to the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) on June 7.The man was charged on June 13 and
Franklin Zeigler was placed on a summons and released pending a future court date
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio died after being shot by Edsaul Mendoza on March 1, 2022
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.One of three sexual assault charges against Bruxy Cavey, former pastor of Ontario megachurch The Meeting House, has been stayed because it's taken too long for the trial to begin, according to his lawyer.Cavey was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House from 1996 to 2021. He was 57 when he was charged with sexual assault in June 2022. Staying a charge means the court has effectively put an end to prosecution.Two more sexual assau
A Louisiana businessman who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday and was sentenced to three years of probation. Bob Dean Jr. also must pay more than $358,000 in restitution to the state health department and more than $1 million as a monetary penalty, but state Attorney General Liz Murrill expressed frustration in a news release that Dean didn't get any prison time.
The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request from a former Colorado county clerk to halt her upcoming trial on charges stemming from her alleged involvement in an apparent security breach at the county’s election offices in 2021.
In under 48 hours, the head of the staunchly conservative public-policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention rankled fellow Baptists by applauding President Joe Biden's “selfless act” of withdrawing his candidacy for re-election. Then, his agency reported he was fired — and now they have reaffirmed his leadership.
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, according to police.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, St. Albert RCMP said in a news release Sunday.Randall is also charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl injured in the same stabbing attack Thursday night.The younger teen can't be named due to a court-ordered publication ban that protects youth victims.The girl who
Octavia Redmond, 48, was in front of a Chicago home when someone shot her multiple times and fled the scene on July 19, police say
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
A measure introduced in the Missouri General Assembly would have compensated the wrongfully convicted at $65,000 for every year they spent in prison.
Critics say Andrew Bailey, a Republican up for re-election, has not only ignored credible legal arguments in these efforts, but crossed moral lines.
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".