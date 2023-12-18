Judge set to deliver ruling in 3rd Sorella murder trial

Adele Sorella was found guilty twice in the deaths of her daughters Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8 but her lawyers successfully argued for a new trial. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Quebec Superior Court judge will decide today whether, for a third time, Adele Sorella is guilty of killing her daughters, Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8, or if she will walk free.

This is the third trial the Laval woman is facing after the top court in Quebec, the Court of Appeal, overturned two previous convictions.

A jury first convicted Sorella in 2009 of first-degree murder, and then again in 2019 of second-degree murder. Both times, her defence team appealed, claiming the judge in each trial made errors when instructing the jury members.

Defence lawyers have argued she was in a state of dissociation at the time of the girls' deaths, whether or not she had caused them.

Long and sensational process

Details in the previous trials bordered on the sensational at times. In March 2009, family members found the bodies of Amanda and Sabrina, lying side by side on the floor of the playroom in the Sorella home.

Hours later, first responders were called to an accident in rural Laval where Adele Sorella had driven her car into a utility pole, apparently by accident. She was later arrested and prosecutors charged her with murder.

She testifed at her second trial that she recalled being with her children in the morning and then leaving for an appointment. She remembered the crash but the time in-between remains a blank.

At the time, Sorella had been single-parenting the two girls. Three years earlier, police officers arrived at the family home to arrest her husband, Giuseppe De Vito, in a sweep of organized crime. De Vito disappeared, telling Sorella that he was not involved in organized crime and was going to lie low until he could clear his name.

Sorella testified that the two remained in contact using a hidden mobile phone, and that she and the girls did visit De Vito on two occasions, outside of Laval.

He was eventually arrested while living with another woman, convicted of drug trafficking, and then died of cyanide poisoning while serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison.

The crux of the defence arguments in the two trials was that there was no direct evidence linking Sorella to the deaths of Amanda and Sabrina. Lawyers Guy and Pierre Poupart told the court that someone else was likely behind the killings.

Pathology reports on the two girls found that they died of asphyxiation. Crown prosecutors pointed to a hyperbaric chamber that De Vito had bought to treat Sabrina's juvenile arthritis. The prosecutors alleged that Sorella had "exclusive opportunity" to kill the girls, and that she used the chamber to suffocate them. However a forensic analysis found no DNA evidence that the girls had been in the chamber.

Sorella did not testify in her first trial, but did take the stand in her own defence in the second trial.

This third trial was also conducted in an exceptional manner. In a bid to expedite the proceedings, the Crown and the defence agreed to present the testimony from the second trial to Judge Lachance. There was no jury for this trial.