Judge sets bond for man accused of dousing house with diesel fuel, lighting it on fire with him inside
The 44-year-old man accused of lighting a house on fire with him inside was held on bond on Friday.
The 44-year-old man accused of lighting a house on fire with him inside was held on bond on Friday.
If only someone could have seen this coming!
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'
Emily Hernandez, 25, first made headlines after multiple photos showed her holding Nancy Pelosi's name plate during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting four strangers in Vancouver in 2023 won't serve any jail time for his offences. On Wednesday, a judge granted 25-year-old Hussein Al-Shami a conditional discharge and sentenced him to 30 months of probation, the B.C. Prosecution Service told CBC News.Al-Shami pleaded guilty to the offences in October, saying he had sexually assaulted four people in April and May of 2023. At the time, the Vancouver Police Department said four women between the ages of 25 and
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the
Dominique Pélicot, the convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife so other men could rape her, was questioned Thursday about other cases of rape and murder that he's suspected in. Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle Pélicot. One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.
Hugh Mullen was jailed for nine years for the crime, which he committed with his 21-year-old son.
Jessiah Prestige Young, a two-year-old whose grandmother is accused of killing her in northern Manitoba, was a happy, cuddly girl, her family says."Jessiah was really happy. She loved to dance. She loved to cuddle," said Roberta Goosehead, Jessiah's aunt, at a news conference on Thursday in Winnipeg."She longed for the long hugs and she was really lovable."Manitoba RCMP have charged Burma Skye, 56, with second-degree murder in Jessiah's death.Police were first called Jan. 24 about the suspicious
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
A jury found Ashley White, 29, guilty of murder in connection with the August 2020 death of 28-year-old Cody DeLisa
Walmart recalled Braga Fresh Marketside broccoli and the FDA just categorized it as Class 1, meaning the produce is potentially “deadly.” Here’s why.
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
A Saint John man is facing first-degree murder charges after two boys were found dead inside a residence in the city's north end Wednesday morning, police say.Officers responding to a 911 call in Millidgeville around 7 a.m. "immediately forced entry" and located the victims, aged 10 and 17, Staff Sgt. Sarah Hobbs told reporters Thursday.Police also found a 46-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in the Skaling Court residence. He was taken into custody, given first aid and transported to
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rihanna appeared for the first time at the trial of her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, on the day of its most important testimony — the description by a former friend of the moment Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him.
More than 70 luxury watches worth £1.38 million were stolen from 247 Kettles in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year.
The notorious crimes of Sante Kimes and her son Kenny are featured on NBC's 'Dateline: The Devil Wore White'