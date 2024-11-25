Judge sets December date to sentence Robert "Bobby" Thomas in Megan Gallagher murder case

Megan Gallagher, 30, was last seen in Saskatoon on Sept 20, 2020. (Brian Gallagher/Facebook - image credit)

A man who admitted to killing Megan Gallagher in 2020 will be sentenced next month.

Robert "Bobby" James Thomas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October. On Monday, Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon heard sentencing submissions with Crown and defence lawyers jointly proposing a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years. The judge's sentencing decision is scheduled for Dec. 6.

The sentencing submissions included details — by way of the agreed statement of facts — of how Gallagher died. But evidence about the murder and Thomas's role can't be reported due to a publication ban.

Four others accused of killing Gallagher are awaiting their own trials.

Thomas, 29, was originally charged with first-degree murder but entered a guilty plea to the lesser but included offence on Oct. 7.

Eleven victim impact statements were read by Gallagher's family and friends, with some addressing Thomas directly as he sat in the prisoner's box. The contents of those statements are also protected by the publication ban.

Gallagher, a 30-year-old mother, disappeared more than four years ago in Saskatoon. She was last seen alive leaving her friend's house on Sept. 19, 2020. Two years later, her body was found in the South Saskatchewan River.

Gallagher's family spent the intervening years searching for her and hosting annual walks to bring awareness about her disappearance.

In total, nine people have faced a variety of charges in connection with Gallagher's death: