Judge upholds dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge: Reports

The dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge following the fatal "Rust" on-set shooting was upheld by a New Mexico judge, according to reports.

District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's decision, which widely surfaced Friday, argued that prosecutors failed to raise any factual or legal arguments that would lead her to reconsider her earlier ruling, according to the Associated Press and ABC News.

"Because the state's amended motion raises arguments previously made, and arguments that the state elected not to raise earlier, the court does not find the amended motion well taken," the judge wrote in her decision.

Alec Baldwin, attending his trial for involuntary manslaughter in July, had the dismissal of his charge upheld by a New Mexico judge Thursday.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which occurred while filming the Western movie, was abruptly dismissed by the judge on the grounds that prosecutors and law enforcement withheld evidence that might be favorable to the actor's defense.

