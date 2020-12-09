Judge: US must provide limited info on Khashoggi death tape

NEW YORK — The U.S. government must provide limited information about its withholding from the public a tape of the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and a CIA report on his death in a Freedom of Information Act case, a judge said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said public statements, including by President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and the head of the Central Intelligence Agency have made clear that the items exist.

They are being sought as part of a FOIA lawsuit brought two years ago in Manhattan by the Open Society Justice Initiative, the legal team for the Open Society Foundations, created by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, was not seen alive after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018. Trump called the killing “horrible” but said Saudi Arabia has “been a terrific ally."

In a written ruling, Engelmayer said the case remained in an early stage and the limited disclosure of information about the items “will not reveal as-yet unrevealed information” pertaining to foreign relations or activities by the United States or its agencies' intelligence sources and methods.

He said Trump “literally admitted” that U.S. intelligence agencies had reviewed the tape and that the U.S. government has it. He said Pence had acknowledged that the CIA had the tape at the time of its investigation, even if the agency now tried to disclaim possession of the tape “as a fact not publicly known.”

A message for comment was sent to the U.S. Justice Department.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Initiative said disclosure of the records, including the tape, was necessary for the public to evaluate the federal government's response to the killing.

“Today’s court order is a crucial victory in addressing the Trump administration’s shameful coverup of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder," Amrit Singh, a lawyer for the Justice Initiative, said in a statement. "The Court’s judgment is a vital step towards ending impunity for the murder.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over 'unauthorized' protest

    Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before. Former pro-democracy lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu and Leung Kwok Hung were arrested at their homes on charges related to organizing and participating in the protest, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages. Hong Kong police said in a statement that eight men aged between 24 and 64 had been arrested for inciting, organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Traditionally, a protest march is held every year on July 1 — the day Hong Kong was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997 — but this year’s protest was banned with authorities citing the health risks from the pandemic. Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city since the introduction of the national security law, which was aimed at curbing months of political unrest and protests against the government. The crackdown has led to accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised Hong Kong would have following the 1997 handover. It also has triggered warnings the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business centre and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. More than 370 people were arrested on July 1, with at least 10 arrested under the national security law. In August, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 11 officials from mainland China and Hong Kong, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, for undermining the city’s autonomy. The U.S. sanctioned another 14 Chinese officials on Tuesday for undermining the city’s democratic processes. Zen Soo, The Associated Press

  • Senior member of Syrian White Helmets flown to Germany

    BERLIN — A senior member of the Syrian civil defence and medical group that operates in opposition-held areas, known as the White Helmets, has been flown to Germany, a German diplomat said Tuesday. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she wasn't authorized to be quoted by name, the official confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that Khaled al-Saleh and his family had arrived in Germany. Der Spiegel reported that al-Saleh was flown out of Jordan on a Luftwaffe plane late Monday. He had been living in the kingdom since 2018 after helping organize the evacuation of hundreds of besieged White Helmet members from Syria to Jordan, via Israel. Many of those evacuated were resettled in Europe and Canada, but efforts to bring al-Saleh to Germany were stymied by concerns among security officials in Germany that he might have ties to Islamist extremists, Der Spiegel reported. The White Helmets have enjoyed backing and received funding and training from Western nations and have been nominated previously for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Syrian government and Russia accuses them of co-operating with radical militant groups. Der Spiegel reported that Jordan's King Abdullah II personally intervened with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ensure al-Saleh's resettlement. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Germany since the start of the war in Syria. Frank Jordans, The Associated Press

  • California releases smartphone virus tool as cases soar

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people of possible coronavirus exposure as cases soar higher, new restrictions are imposed and many people still say they won't heed the pleas to stay home.The tool — which has been used on a pilot basis on some state university campuses — doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said.California's 40 million residents can opt in to the system starting Thursday. When someone who has activated the technology tests positive for the virus, that person will receive a verification code from state health officials that can be used to send an anonymous alert to other users who may have been exposed over the past 14 days."The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be," Newsom told reporters. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”The technology comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and more than 80% of the state’s residents are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it.Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine, questioned how many residents would opt in due to privacy concerns and the value of the tool if they don't.He said people may find themselves paralyzed by a flood of information and it isn't clear what they'll do with it — especially if they take a coronavirus test after getting an alert and wind up negative, only to receive another alert.“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything. If about 10% of people do it, it's useless,” he said. “Even if it does get takers, it's still unproven. Because then, what do you do?”Over the past two weeks, California has reported a quarter of a million positive virus cases. The seven-day average for newly reported virus cases on Monday neared 22,000, a 50% increase over the prior week, state data shows.More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 2,300 in intensive care, Newsom said.The state's 400 hospitals are at about 80% capacity but there are hospitals in San Diego, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with intensive care units that are full, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association. Hospitals are limited by staff shortages following a spike in virus cases around Halloween, she said.“These numbers do not yet include the Thanksgiving holiday, and the gathering of families just a week or so ago so. We do expect that this will get far worse before it gets better,” she said.The numbers leave California back where it started 10 months ago with stay-at-home rules, but now fewer people are likely to obey them.Newsom’s administration issued the stay-at-home rules closing restaurant dining, salons and playgrounds in Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley agricultural region after more than 85% of intensive care units were occupied in those regions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules over ICU capacity concerns, and restrictions there will last until Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with 20% capacity.The U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing developed campgrounds in eight national forests in the state's Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions to be consistent with the state order, and said other closures were possible. The park said day use of the forests will be allowed.“Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather” and closing them will reduce COVID-19 exposure to visitors and employees, said a statement from Randy Moore, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.Some business owners said they would keep their doors open and several law enforcement agencies say they won't enforce the rules and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and their families. While the Orange County Sheriff has said he won’t send deputies to enforce the state’s virus rules, Santa Clara County recently had firefighters help ensure compliance at area businesses.Lu Garcia Reynoso, who owns a Southern California barbershop, told the Press-Enterprise she'll stay open despite the latest order and is concerned some salons may move underground to avoid being detected.“This will encourage people to board up their windows and take clients in secret,” she said.San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he wouldn't follow other Bay Area counties' move to quickly impose the latest order. Morrow said he isn't aware of data showing businesses operating with already-significant restrictions are driving virus transmission, and that shutting them down could lead to more job loss and despair and push more activities indoors, leading to more coronavirus infections.Morrow also said many hospitals haven't yet cancelled elective procedures or taken other steps to enhance capacity. And while it's clear that staying home and wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus, it isn't clear public health officials know how to get community members to do so, he said.“I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone’s behaviour, but I assure you, I (we) do not,” Morrow wrote in a statement.Schools that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction.But Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, on Monday announced the suspension of all school-based instructional and childcare programs and conditioning programs for student athletes due to the record number of virus cases.Starting Thursday, Californians will be able to activate the new “exposure notification” tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification inviting them to participate.Officials said the encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.___Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.Amy Taxin And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

  • Home and self-isolating for the holidays as N.B. stands firm on COVID-19 rules

    McGill University student Sam Roach packed up his rental car in Montreal on Monday and braced for the long drive home to Saint John, where a hotel room was waiting for him.  Roach and his family decided that would be the only way to manage his 14 days of isolation, as is required for travellers coming into the province who are not essential workers."It's a little bleak, but it's necessary," said the fourth-year computer science student. "I'm not upset about it."Roach had been hoping the rules might change.Wednesday, the U.S. based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure from 14 days to 10 — or seven days with a negative test result.However, Health Canada did not follow suit and New Brunswick's top doctor has refused to bend.False negatives less likely by day 10 Dr. Jennifer Russell said that while it is possible to catch the majority of COVID-19 infections within 10 days of exposure,"we do find there are people who come back positive on Day 10 and later."She also explained that testing too soon can lead to false negatives.The optimal time for testing, Russell said, is between Day 8 and Day 10.  "That seems to be the sweet spot in terms of catching a very large number of people in terms of testing positive."  CBC News asked Dr. Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology, to elaborate on what the data show about false negatives.He explained in an email that the peak time for infected individuals to start developing symptoms is five to six days after exposure."While tests can be positive two to three days post exposure, the likelihood of a false negative is pretty high at two days and starts to fall as you get towards four or five days," wrote Halperin, who is also a professor of pediatrics, microbiology and immunology at Dalhousie University."Some people won't develop symptoms for up to 10 to 12 days after exposure, so the risk of false negatives goes out quite far.""If N.B. Public Health likes eight to 10 days, they are balancing making sure there are not false negatives and waiting to make sure that the long incubation-period cases are detected."Separate bedroom, separate bathroom At a recent news conference, Russell reminded non-essential travellers that self-isolation means 14 days without having contact with family members, something she acknowledged would be more difficult within smaller homes.  "Ideally, those who are self-isolating would be in an environment with access to a separate bathroom," she said."However, I understand that staying in a hotel for 14 days is not possible for everyone, or you may not have access to a home with more than one toilet."  > Ideally, those who are self-isolating would be in an environment with access to a separate bathroom. \- Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of healthIn those cases," she said, "it is even more important to follow health guidance. Each time the bathroom is used, clean high-touch surfaces like taps, light switches, door handles and practice good hand hygiene."For Roach, that advice helped with the decision. He said he didn't want to be stuck in a basement with no access to a bathroom, so a hotel room it is.He said all his courses and exams are online anyway, so it won't be any problem to continue with his school work."I'm bringing a lot of books," he said. "I also have a job as a programmer. It's work I can do remotely and exams will keep me busy."Roach said some of his friends who are coming home and staying with their families are making it necessary for their family members to follow the rules, which include not leaving the property."They're moving in with their parents briefly and their parents are also going into isolation," he said.

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

    Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic? Experts say it’s not necessary for most people. The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing. Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic. People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages. But experts say to keep things in perspective. The virus is fragile and doesn’t survive easily outside the body for long, they note. Tests finding it on surfaces might just be detecting traces of the virus, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were conducted under laboratory conditions; the virus likely couldn't survive that long in real life. Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people should do what makes them comfortable. But he said if people unpack groceries without touching their faces and then washing their hands afterward, “I think that may be sufficient.” ___ The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read previous Viral Questions: Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic? What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean? Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? The Associated Press

  • Partygoers purposely flouting COVID-19 rules face $1K fines

    At least 15 people who attended a house party aimed at flouting COVID-19 restrictions in a community in western Quebec last weekend will receive $1,000 fines, Quebec provincial police say.Officers arrived at the party in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge — a municipality between Montreal and Ottawa — around 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving complaints.Party host Steeve Charland told Radio-Canada in French that four officers took down his identification and licence plate numbers from cars parked outside. He described the police visit as a "courtesy call" and said officers didn't try to break up the party.But police say it was no courtesy call.At least 15 people will be fined $1,000 each, said Sgt. Marc Tessier, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec. With the addition of fees tacked on to cover costs of handling each ticket in Quebec, the true cost per person could be closer to $1,500. Tessier said an investigation could yield more fines — all related to breaking Quebec's six-person limit on gatherings inside a private home under the province's rules for orange zones.Charland would not give an exact number of guests but said there were more than 30. As of Monday, he said no one had yet been fined. Provoking a police responseThe gathering was a chance for the partygoers to thumb their noses at authorities, said Charland. It was prompted by Premier François Legault's decision last week to cancel plans to allow some Christmas gatherings in order to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.Charland posted a video from the party on social media, showing revellers without masks and celebrating the event as a deliberate decision to break the province's rules.  "We wanted to provoke a response," said Charland in French. "We wanted to denounce these excessive [COVID-19] measures."A video taken at the party shows a large group counting down from three to say "F-U Legault" in unison while gesturing with their middle fingers.Charland has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 restrictions and said he's had previous parties  — some of them visited by police. No fines were issued for his previous parties, he said. If he receives a fine now, Charland said he is prepared to fight the penalty, which he calls a violation of his charter rights.Mayor not impressedGrenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold said he wasn't happy to see police resources spent on Charland's party. "I was definitely not impressed," said Arnold, who wants the province to improve communications for people who continue to question the importance of adhering to restrictions. The community has had few cases and Arnold hopes the house party does not lead to more."They have to understand the pandemic we're living with," said Arnold.He said he wants people to consider the measures as a necessary sacrifice to protect seniors and the community's most vulnerable citizens.

  • Volunteer fire halls feeling a COVID crunch as pandemic drags on

    In his Come by Chance volunteer fire hall recently, Chief Duane Antle pointed at the lockers of his crew one at a time. "Directly for the refinery, directly with the refinery, these two here, directly with the refinery, and this one here. If the refinery doesn't reopen, where do all these people go?" Antle is worried the pandemic and its economic realities will force his firefighters to look for work outside the community. "Am I going to lose half my people because they had to move away to work?" he asked. Antle's main staffing concerns are linked to the status of the idled Come by Chance oil refinery but those aren't the only pandemic-related challenges to hit his fire hall. And he isn't alone — volunteer fire halls across the province are feeling COVID-induced strain. "The biggest challenges I think I'm facing personally is recruitment and retention. We're a small community. You don't have as big a draw as some of the bigger centres to get members from," he said. In addition to the refinery's impact, Antle said a couple other members have had to take a step back from the hall, as — because of situations at home — they cannot afford to get sick with COVID-19. "Basically every operation, all the volunteer fire departments in the province, has been affected. Whether it be public education, firefighting response, to training," said Justin Bolt, chief of the Marystown volunteer fire department, in a phone interview with CBC News on Friday. Bolt said it's meant a lot of adapting on the fly and he's thankful to members for their commitment and resilience through the added stress of the past months. Hurting financiallyOf this province's more than 270 fire halls, about 240 rely on some form of fundraising, according to Joe Power, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Fire Services. "Since March, early April, since COVID hit the world, it's been hard for small fire departments to do fundraising and they depend on fundraising to put gas in their trucks, buy equipment," said Power, the chief of the Labrador City fire department."A lot of small fire departments throughout Newfoundland and Labrador are currently hurting financially," he said. Power said his association has issued a plea for funding help from municipality coffers across the province. He hopes some of the federal government's restart money can make its way to fire halls and fill the fundraising gap. Then there's the social element, which has also been lost. Volunteer fire halls play important roles in their communities.They are often in charge of Santa Claus parades, they run community fundraisers, and they have other social events that bring members and their communities together. In the case of his fire hall, Power said, weekly training is now once a month, and social activities like the firefighters' banquet and year-end barbecue have all been cancelled. He's worried members may stay away when the pandemic ends."It's a big effect on the social aspect of things. People don't get to see their buddies anymore — there's a lot of friendships in the fire hall. It's hard on a lot of people," he said. When it's all tallied up — the monetary issues, the lack of training, the stress and the loss of camaraderie — Power says it could mean a decrease in numbers across the board. "It kind of worries us all in the service throughout the province that we may lose members and we may lose departments," he said. > I would think what it would look like is a heavier load put on fewer people. \- Duane AntleLooking at his own situation in Come by Chance, Antle said it may come to a point where neighbouring communities come together to try to figure out a way to pool resources. "I would think what it would look like is a heavier load put on fewer people," he said. "The fires are just as hot. The accidents are just as bad. If fewer people are carrying a heavier load, that's a lot to deal with in itself."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • With COVID-19 'spreading aggressively,' Toronto and Peel face uncertain future after lockdown

    As Toronto and Peel Region pass the midway point of their lockdown, indicators measuring the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet showing any sign of improvement, raising the spectre of prolonged or heightened restrictions stretching into the foreseeable future. The two regions were placed under Ontario's "grey" lockdown restrictions by the provincial government for a period of at least 28 days that could end as soon as Dec. 21.The heightened public health measures include the closure of in-person restaurant service, gyms, and a ban on indoor social gatherings among people from different households.In the two weeks since those measures were installed, case counts and hospitalizations in Toronto and Peel Region have continued their steady climb, to the dismay of public health officials."The case counts are so high that I can only call this a very serious situation," said Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa during a Monday news conference."COVID-19 is spreading aggressively in Toronto."Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of Michael Garron Hospital's intensive care unit, said there has been a "significant increase" in COVID-19 admissions during the past week, which has left the hospital with more patients than beds."That trajectory is concerning," said Warner, who expects COVID-19 ICU admissions to continue surging until at least the end of the year, which could result in massive strain on the health-care system and its workers.The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Ontario reached a second-wave high of 213 on Monday.University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonadan likened the situation in Toronto and Peel Region to that of a massive truck, whose momentum will be difficult, though not impossible, to counteract."We have a huge caseload," he said. "It's going to take a while to slow that down," he added before noting that former hotspot regions like Ottawa have had comparative success.Why this week is keyThe onset of COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days after a person's initial infection, meaning that case numbers collected this week by Toronto and Peel Region could offer the most accurate measure yet of the lockdown's effectiveness.De Villa said she and her team will be examining a variety of indicators this week — including the ages of new patients, where new cases are found and the number of hospitalizations — to determine the city's next steps.She said it is too soon to know if existing lockdown restrictions will need to be extended beyond Dec. 21.Deonadan said appropriate next steps may not be clear until nearly the end of the current lockdown, since measures to slow the virus during the pandemic's first wave took up to four weeks."It flattened eventually, but it took longer than we thought," he said.Warner also cautioned that any impact on hospitalizations will be "dramatically delayed" from the time new restrictions are put in place.Decisions about those restrictions will ultimately be determined by the province, which has not yet said what it's planning for Toronto or Peel Region at the end of the current 28-day period.Premier Doug Ford on Monday credited the lockdowns for keeping the rate of growth below a figure presented in provincial modelling data in November, which forecasted that Ontario could see more than 6,000 daily cases by mid-December if no interventions were taken."So I sat back and thought, if we didn't do this lockdown would it have been 6,000?" Ford said.Calls for regional lockdown, renewed commitmentWarner said this week's updated COVID-19 figures could still mask the true spread of the novel coronavirus, since not all regions in the GTA are subject to the same restrictions. That means people may be contracting the virus as they move around the region, where some businesses and personal services remain open."It's hard to know whether the lockdown measures will be effective because it's not a regional lockdown," he told CBC Toronto."It's just two municipalities within the Greater Toronto Area that are in lockdown, and people continue to move freely."He's calling for expanding lockdown restrictions across the GTA.De Villa said a region-wide lockdown is worth considering if the current struggles continue, though she said residents accepting their responsibility to stay home and limit contacts will ultimately determine the course of the pandemic."What happens," she said, "is really up to us."

  • Nova Scotia engineer calls for tougher ventilation rules in face of COVID-19

    An environmental engineer says the Nova Scotia government should improve ventilation regulations in the building code to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Jeff Feigin of Highwater Holding Company near Whycocomagh, Cape Breton, admits he has a financial interest in promoting environmental engineering solutions, but says as a citizen, there are buildings he will not go into because he believes the air quality poses a public health hazard."It is something that needs to be addressed and I think at a government level," he said. "I think it's becoming very clear with this present pandemic we have that it is inadequate."I tend to have a look when I go into a public space. You know, some public spaces I don't even go into, they're just terrible."For example, Feigin said, small foyers with automated teller machines tend to have no ventilation whatsoever and other buildings, like some grocery stores, simply recirculate stale air rather than bringing in fresh air.He said there is a cost to retrofitting a building and adding a heat exchanger to keep energy costs down, but that's a small price to pay for clean air."That's what engineering is about, saying how can we make this work the best for the least amount of money," Feigin said."We have very good engineers here and I think we just need to up our game, that's all. We need to say, 'Hey, this is important.'"Feigin has written to the province urging changes to the building code that would address ventilation concerns specific to a pandemic.Governments in Ontario and Quebec are also being pushed to tighten up regulations around ventilation in public buildings and in Montreal, the English-language school board is installing air purifiers in all schools.The Nova Scotia government declined an interview, but said in an email it is not considering any changes to the building code.The government said if a building's ventilation system is designed, operated and maintained properly, the risk of coronavirus transmission is minimal.Even so, Education Minister Zach Churchill recently said his department has discussed the public's concerns over ventilation with public health officials.He said schools use a variety of systems and they are all fine as long as they continue to work properly.The Education Department has set aside $2.7 million in federal pandemic money to increase air quality inspections in schools and to use, if necessary, for ventilation improvements."We have previously checked every single ventilation system in the province," Churchill said."There have been no red flags provided to me. This will just help ensure that we are doing more regular maintenance checks and to have money in place in the event that we need to do any maintenance quickly in any of our schools."The National Research Council also declined an interview request, but the agency said it is in the early stages of reviewing research with experts before making any recommendations about the building code.Barbara MacKinnon, CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association and a former biologist with some experience in epidemiology, said people are right to be concerned about ventilation and COVID-19."It's certainly a legitimate concern, because ventilation is a key factor that will help reduce your exposure," she said.However, people need to balance their concerns with exposure at home, while out shopping or in other public spaces, MacKinnon said.The risk of contracting COVID-19 from the air can be mitigated by wearing a mask, keeping your distance, limiting exposure to under 15 minutes and ensuring a regular supply of fresh air, she said.For example, if someone uses an ATM without a mask and you follow them in afterwards, public health guidelines should be followed, MacKinnon said.Scientific evidence needed"The doors are opening and closing as I go in, I've got a mask on, I'm at the ATM for three or four minutes, maybe. I don't think that that's a particularly long period of time for an exposure."MacKinnon said if she has forgotten her mask at home, she'd probably skip the ATM that day.Both Feigin and MacKinnon said opening windows is one way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, but both said winter weather may make that difficult.Newer buildings probably have good ventilation, but scientific evidence will be needed before the building code changes, MacKinnon said.MORE TOP STORIES

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 8

    Recent developments:What's the latest?Public health officials in both Ottawa and western Quebec are reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.The Pembroke, Ont., area has 19 new cases, breaking a one-day record for Renfrew County set the day before.Ontario is planning to issue some kind of proof of vaccination card to those who receive COVID-19 shots. Vaccination will be voluntary, but people who choose not to get vaccinated may be barred from some activities.WATCH | Pandemic may be a factor in deadly fires:How many cases are there?As of Tuesday, 8,819 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 381 known active cases, 8,057 resolved cases and 381 deaths linked to COVID-19.Public health officials have reported more than 14,700 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 13,100 resolved cases.Ninety people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 87 in western Quebec. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch.What can I do?Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays, with people who live away from home such as post-secondary students asked to reduce close contacts for 10 to 14 days before going back.There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.Three other eastern Ontario health units are under yellow zone restrictions: * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit. * Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. * Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and the rest of eastern Ontario, which is currently green, the lowest level.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit south and west of Ottawa is warning about a rise in positive tests.Kingston health officials have also sounded the alarm over the rising spread, saying people are getting too close without masks and asking vulnerable people to stay home as much as possible.In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues.Its rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.What about schools?There have been more than 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.Distancing and isolatingThe novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.People can be contagious without symptoms.This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.WATCH | Partygoers deliberately violate Quebec's gathering limit:Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec.Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash.If you have severe symptoms, call 911.Canada expects to approve and receive its first vaccine doses this month, with Ontario and Quebec among the provinces to share who will get it first.Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.Where to get testedIn eastern Ontario:Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment.Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province.People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.Ottawa has nine permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high.Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex and it has a site at the Weller Avenue health centre for people in the area. The health unit's other site is in Napanee.People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Limoges, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site closes Friday and reopens in Casselman Monday.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.WATCH | Ontario's plans for its 1st COVID-19 vaccines:In western Quebec:Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.WATCH | Quebec shares where its first vaccines will go:First Nations, Inuit and Métis:Akwesasne had its most known COVID-19 cases of the pandemic in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.For more information

  • Food prices rising and Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine: In The News for Dec. 8

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 8 ... What we are watching in Canada ... A small number of vulnerable Canadians could be immunized against COVID-19 before the holidays, as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive next week. It comes as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed that they would be inoculating residents. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December. Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week.  Saskatchewan is set to reveal its vaccine distribution plan later today. Premier Scott Moe says the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week.  The premier says his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible." Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians. --- Also this ... A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year. The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher.  That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year. Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon.  He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago.  The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices. Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way.  Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle.  --- What we are watching in the U.S. ... Critics of Canada's most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren't taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden.  A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them — Keystone XL and Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline — are being "rammed through" in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.  The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead.  Biden's campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy's Keystone XL project once he takes office.  But Jason Disterhoft, the report's author, says there's an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment.  Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change.  --- What we are watching in the rest of the world ... British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed "V-Day." "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said the former jewelry shop assistant, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat and red scarf. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year." The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn. Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact people to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. --- On this day in 1869 ... Timothy Eaton opened a small dry-goods store at the corner of Yonge and Queen streets in Toronto. Eaton revolutionized the commercial practice of the day by offering satisfaction or money refunded. His store became one of the largest department stores in North America. In September 1999, Sears Canada announced it would buy the outstanding common shares of the insolvent Eaton's. --- In entertainment ... Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future. A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone. The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch."  It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change." Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward. --- ICYMI ... Scientists have sifted through nearly 6,000 years of seabird droppings to get what they say could be the first long-term reading on how their numbers are affected by humans. A published research paper describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments on an island off Canada's East Coast. Those sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — were used to estimate bird populations over the centuries.  While there have been big swings, metres and metres of bird guano suggest that the biggest and most permanent drop came when humans settled on nearby islands in the 19th century.  The paper suggests that today's populations of Leach's storm petrel on the island just off St. Pierre and Miquelon are only about 16 per cent of the historical norm. Co-author John Smol of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the technique could be used to establish long-term populations for other species, one of the main challenges in conservation.     --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020 The Canadian Press

  • From plastic to bricks: building eco-friendly homes

    These three young entrepreneurs have invented a brick made out of plastic. Why? So that they could build eco-friendly houses in areas of Argentina that need it the most.

  • City seals off Charlottetown tunnel used for shelter, drug injection

    The chair of Charlottetown's protective services committee says the city has sealed off the entrance to a tunnel that goes under Water Street because the tunnel was being used as a place to inject drugs and posed a risk to the public.That move has pushed forward an ongoing dialogue around the need for supervised injection sites on P.E.I.Greg Rivard said the city has known about how the tunnel was being used for at least the last two years, and has tried unsuccessfully in the past to board it up.He said items in the tunnel were cleared out Thursday, including mattresses, clothing, and other personal belongings, which he said showed the site was being used to inject drugs.Rivard said the site was used "by people seeking shelter. Kind of a hangout place, and a place unfortunately to illegally inject."The presence of the mattresses, he said, "suggests it was used for people to sleep."Rivard said the city covered off the entrance to the tunnel because its use posed a risk to health and safety, and "some of the actions taking place in there were illegal. It was something the city couldn't sanction."But when asked what happened to the people who were using the location, Rivard said "we're not sure. We have to assume they're going to find another location. We're hoping that it's, I guess, a safe location."Angele DesRoches, program co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance, said the fact people were using the tunnel as a shelter and as a place to consume drugs "highlights that members of our Island community are living with complex mental health issues and substance-use disorders — and these folks are really struggling to get their needs met."She said shutting the site down does nothing to address the factors causing people to use it in the first place, and called for more investment in affordable housing and in harm reduction services "like safer consumption sites."Safe injection sites 'not off the table': ministerThe rising number of opioid-related overdoses — P.E.I. reported 12 between April and September of this year — has fuelled calls for supervised injection sites in the province, an issue raised during the recent fall sitting of the legislature."Safe injection sites is definitely not off the table, it's something that we'll certainly consider," Health Minister James Aylward said, in response to questions from the Liberal opposition. "But at this present time, [the Chief Public Health Office] and Health PEI, their main focus is on protecting Islanders from COVID-19."City willing to 'open up conversation'Rivard said he spoke Monday with Charlottetown Police Services about the issue."There certainly is a willingness to meet with the stakeholders and open up the conversation … about finding safe sites or creating a safe site," said Rivard."We have to look at other jurisdictions and what they're doing, and hopefully come up with a solution soon."Meanwhile, PEERS Alliance is preparing to launch a pilot program offering an overdose prevention hotline, which drug users will be able to call to reach a peer they can trust to dispatch first responders in the event of an overdose.But DesRoches said even that service will still leave the province far behind in terms of its ability "to better assist those who are most impacted by homelessness, mental illness, and the overdose crisis."More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Emera refuses to cut shareholder returns for 'grossly overestimated' Maritime Link

    The parent company of Nova Scotia Power has rejected a request from regulators to voluntarily reduce shareholder returns on the $1.5-billion Maritime Link, instead announcing a donation to the Salvation Army as compensation over delays.The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board had urged Emera — through its affiliate Nova Scotia Power Maritime Link — to lower its nine per cent rate of return because the project has failed to deliver promised benefits.The transmission system was completed three years ago to import hydroelectricity from the massive turbines at Muskrat Falls in Labrador.Nova Scotia Power customers have been paying for it since 2018 even though no electricity has flowed into the province because of delays in Newfoundland and Labrador."Given the gross overestimation of the benefits of the Maritime Link versus the actual benefits ... and given the costs of the further delays caused by COVID-19, which are being entirely borne by ratepayers, the board believes it very reasonable to ask [Nova Scotia Power Maritime Link] to reconsider its position," the utility and review board wrote on Nov. 30.The board gave Emera one week to respond. A donation insteadIn a filing to the review board Monday, Nova Scotia Power Maritime Link said it had come up with "an alternate response that would provide immediate relief for those customers most affected by COVID-19."The company said it would donate $1.5 million to the Home Energy Assistance Top-up program administered by the Salvation Army."The donation to the HEAT fund reflects our shared concerns with the UARB [utility and review board] about the impact that COVID-19 has had on Nova Scotia customers, including the further COVID-19-related delays experienced by Nalcor Energy that are impacting the timely delivery of clean energy through the Maritime Link," company CEO Rick Janega said in a statement to CBC News."We believe that donating $1.5 million through the Salvation Army's Heat fund is an effective and immediate way to reach those most in need in the province while respecting the integrity of the regulatory framework governing the Maritime Link."An unusual requestThe review board has not filed a response to the donation.Consumer advocate Bill Mahody, who represents more than 400,000 residential power customers — said he needs time to study the mechanics of the donation versus the rate of return reduction.The unusual request from the regulator to lower the rate of return was contained in an order to charge Nova Scotia Power ratepayers $172 million for the Maritime Link in 2021. The $172-million recovery from ratepayers has already been factored into rates, so it will not have an impact on customer bills.Lawyers representing the utility's residential and large industrial customers had asked for a reduction in the amount of money Emera will earn on the Maritime Link.The review board said it could not unilaterally order a cut in the rate of return because no evidence on the issue was introduced in the proceeding to determine Maritime Link costs for 2021.The rate of return reduction — by 0.25 per cent — would have cost shareholders $1.4 million next year.The Maritime Link will provide long-term benefits to Nova Scotia Power ratepayers as the conduit for clean electricity.The system includes overhead transmission lines in Newfoundland and two 200-kilovolt electrical submarine cables across the floor of the Cabot Strait. They are each 170 kilometres long and weigh 5,500 tonnes.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Saint John network will continue to be offline until 2021 after cyberattack

    The holiday break means Saint John's network, including online payments, won't be back until at least January of next year after a ransomware attack caused the city to shut down its systems.City manager John Collin told council Monday night the city is continuing its efforts to return all IT services but won't reconnect networks to the public until "it's safe to do so."He said the city can afford to take its time, since all services except "some online payments" continue to be delivered."There are some that are using manual methods to deliver services such as building permits, but all services are being delivered," he said. "We should not be — and we are not — in a hurry to rejoin, and we'll take the time that is necessary."A ransomware attack on Nov. 13 forced the city to take its network offline. Because of the attack the city's website is still down. Some departmental phone lines and email to most city hall employees were also affected. Residents can't pay tickets online, nor pay for parking electronically unless they use the third-party HotSpot app. Cash payments are still available, including at parking meters.Residents can also pay their Saint John Water bills at their bank, through pre-authorized payments, or in-person by cheque or cash at the customer service centre on the first floor of City Hall.  Collin said a "well-deserved rest" is needed for people working on getting the network back up, which means residents won't see a change until "later on in January."Collin said earlier that the city has not confirmed any personal data leaks, but it hasn't made a final determination on that. Residents are advised to watch for any irregular activity on their bank accounts and credit card statements in the meantime.He also said because of the nature of the attack the city can't share any details about what happened. The city still has not said how the attack happened, which systems were targeted, what information was possibly compromised or what exactly it's doing to respond.

  • Lametti urges MPs to pass assisted death bill as disability groups demand a halt

    As disability advocates call on parliamentarians to take more time to consider the law's possible consequences, time is running out on the Trudeau government's push to pass new legislation expanding access to medical assistance in dying (MAID) to meet a court-imposed Dec. 18 deadline.Justice Minister David Lametti is calling on the Conservatives to stop filibustering the bill and is urging all MPs to pass it "as expeditiously as possible.""We've built in protections for the vulnerable in order to balance the freedom to choose, the autonomy to choose, with protection," he told the House of Commons Monday.The government introduced C-7 in February in response to a September 2019 Superior Court of Quebec ruling which found that the law's precondition for obtaining a physician-assisted death — that the individual seeking it must face a "reasonably foreseeable" natural death — was unconstitutional.The bill proposes to remove that requirement. It also disqualifies those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness from obtaining an assisted death.The government already has received two extensions to enact new legislation due to disruptions caused by the global pandemic. While it could request a third extension, the government says its priority now is getting the legislation passed.The Conservatives have been using parliamentary manoeuvres to stall the bill, arguing the government is trying to rush through legislation that fails to include safeguards to protect the vulnerable.The government is under heavy pressure to meet the court's deadline. The House of Commons is scheduled to rise this week for the holiday break and the Senate is scheduled to adjourn next week.O'Toole to address MAID bill todayDebate on the bill continues today. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole led off in the House of Commons, accusing Lametti of being "out of touch" with case law on assisted death and saying it's "shameful" that the minister won't allow amendments he said would provide safeguards for the vulnerable.Instead of giving vulnerable people — such as Indigenous people dealing with generational trauma, those with disabilities and isolated seniors living through the pandemic — a "tool" for assisted death, the government should be developing a framework to help with better supports, housing and care, O'Toole said."It is reckless public policy on the most important debate our Parliament will have. That's why I hope the government sees the light – a few reasonable amendments and I think a lot of Canadians will be protected," he said.The current law requires that a patient seeking assisted death wait ten days before obtaining it in cases where the death is "reasonably forseeable." The proposed new legislation omits that waiting period, although it maintains a 90-day waiting period for patients whose deaths are not considered reasonably foreseeable.Conservatives proposed amendments to keep the 10-day waiting period and to extend the 90-day period to 120 days. Both amendments were rejected in the House of Commons.Krista Carr is executive vice-president of Inclusion Canada, an organization that works on behalf of Canadians with intellectual disabilities. She said advocacy groups are "appalled" that parliamentarians would pass the legislation as drafted at "lightning speed amid a global pandemic."She said the bill would open the door to people with disabilities being "put to death" as a way to respond to their suffering. "The government is sending the message to all Canadians that having a disability is a fate worse than death. But most importantly, Canadians with a disability will die when what they really needed was assistance to decent lives,"  she said. "How can we possibly be okay with that?"Carr implored senators to take the time to study the bill carefully.Pre-study in the SenateThe bill has been undergoing a pre-study in the Senate. Quebec Sen. Chantal Peticlerc will sponsor C-7 when it reaches the Red Chamber. She was not available for an interview.Conservative Sen. Denise Batters, vice-chair of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee, called C-7 "deeply flawed, poorly considered, and likely unconstitutional."She said the committee heard from 81 witnesses and most did not support the Liberal government's approach."Witnesses told us about their substantial, widespread concerns on all aspects of this matter – the likely unconstitutionality, the lack of consultation with the disability community and Indigenous voices, the proposed removal of safeguards, and the Trudeau government's rush to expand assisted death while there is no consensus in the scientific community about the irremediability and predictability of mental illness," she said. "This is a matter of life and death, and as Senators, we have an obligation to get it right for Canadians. We will take the time necessary to do that."If the bill doesn't pass by next Friday's deadline, and if the government does not seek (or is refused) another extension by the courts, that would leave a disconnect between the law in Quebec and elsewhere. People in Quebec would would have a legal right to assisted death without foreseeable death being a requirement, while the rest of Canadians would not have access to the broader eligibility.NDP wants supports for Canadians with disabilitiesWhile sharing concerns about the legislation's swift pace, the NDP and Bloc Quebecois are expected to support C-7.NDP justice critic Randall Garrison said the New Democrats support the right of Canadians to obtain medically assisted death to avoid unnecessary suffering at the end of life. But the party is also calling on the government to introduce a new national income support program to address concerns raised by disability advocates."The government has a responsibility to ensure Canadians living with disabilities are lifted out of poverty with a meaningful benefit. Providing support to people living with disabilities ensures they never find themselves in the impossible position they rightly fear — having to choose either a life of poverty and suffering or a premature death," Garrison said.Dying With Dignity Canada, a group that advocates for better end-of-life choice and care, urged parliamentarians to pass the bill before next week's deadline, saying the delays have forced people to suffer needlessly."Not only is access to medical assistance in dying a constitutional right, but as a compassionate society, alleviating suffering should be our first priority," said the group's CEO Helen Long.A July report from Health Canada on medical assistance in dying in Canada showed that nearly 14,000 Canadians had received MAID since 2016. In 2019, MAID accounted for 2 per cent of deaths in Canada.A planned parliamentary review of the regime was delayed due to COVID-19, but is expected to begin next year.

  • Halifax parkade construction provides rare glimpse of historic hidden watercourse

    A historic culvert uncovered on the Halifax Common is providing a rare reminder of a waterway that flows underground across the city.A concrete and stone drain was uncovered on the future site of a hospital parkade at the corner of Bell Road and Summer Street."I went, wow, look at that! That's so old, that's amazing ... that must be Freshwater Brook," said Peggy Cameron of the Friends of the Halifax Common.In an email, Transportation and Infrastructure renewal spokesperson Jasmine Flemming confirmed the culvert is "likely" part of the Freshwater Brook.A future above ground?Cameron said Freshwater Brook, with its headwaters on the Halifax Common, was once an important resource for ships in Halifax harbour."It was used for fresh water for sailors. They would fill up ... when they were going to sea," she said.Today, only a small section of Freshwater Brook can be seen above ground in the Public Gardens.But Cameron would like to see more of Freshwater Brook brought to the surface."I think that we really need to follow the lead of many other cities all around the world. Even in Dartmouth, they've daylighted Sawmill Stream. And I think it would be very, very opportune to take this moment to reconsider," she said.Cameron said most of the path of Freshwater Brook remains unbuilt upon, including parts of the Common, the Public Gardens and Victoria Park.She said creating natural areas in urban settings is good for public mental health.Cameron said uncovering natural drainage is important as Nova Scotia faces more extreme weather due to climate change, including intense bursts of heavy rainfall."We need these kinds of free services from the environment to cope with all of the things we're going to deal with," she said."We know we're going to have a lot of extreme weather, a lot of need for water to be able to be absorbed naturally, We're never going to put it all in pipes."It's unclear to Cameron if the historic culvert is still carrying any flow from Freshwater Brook.The Natural History Museum, which is directly to the south, is built below the level of the drain.The culvert's future is unknown."The archaeology team thoroughly documented the culvert and will supervise any removal. At this time, options for the culvert are still being considered," Flemming said.The province would not allow the archeologist to be interviewed by CBC News.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Why the Beatles remain relevant 50 years after breaking up

    Take note today of the first reference you see or hear to the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death. Missing it might be impossible. On social media, on TV, on radio, it's there, all around us, and for one reason — John Lennon was a member of the Beatles. Yes, he had a successful solo career and was a high-profile peace activist, but at the end of the day, he was a Beatle. And the Beatles, despite breaking up 50 years ago — after barely a decade of making music — remain to this day, remarkably, a constant and all-encompassing cultural presence.In April, the cast of the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek appeared on the cover of Variety magazine. The striking black and white photograph — featuring the actors Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene and Daniel Levy — pays homage to the 1964 album Meet the Beatles!, complete with the headline "The Fab Four."The article is a celebration of the show's final season, and the editors at Variety, looking to highlight Schitt Creek's burgeoning popularity, appear to have landed on the best possible definition of pop culture success — the Beatles.Showing up in movies, adsThe Variety cover is playful, intelligent and immediately understood. In the decades following the Beatles' 1970 breakup, references like this have become irresistible fodder in the worlds of advertising, television and film. From the big screen, the references are easy to find on YouTube, with at least one channel (calling itself Sgt. Pepper's) editing dozens of them together for seamless viewing.WATCH | Archival footage of the Beatles' arrival in North America in 1964:One of the first signs the band had broken through to the broader culture dates back to 1964, the year they stormed North America. It's a disparaging remark James Bond (played by Sean Connery) makes in the movie Goldfinger: Agent 007 suggests that drinking improperly chilled champagne is "as bad as listening to the Beatles without earmuffs." (At that point in time, the Beatles' magic obviously worked best on a younger demographic.)A more recent reference is typical of how the Beatles make it into a film script nowadays. In the 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) says, "The Avengers broke up. We're toast." The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) replies, "Broke up? Like a band? Like the Beatles?"That's usually how it's done — a fast one-liner. The Beatles are presented humorously and without explanation. We in the audience are expected to know who they are and what they represent, and we do. (Incidentally, the movie also features a character Marvel Comics introduced in the 1970s named Rocket Raccoon, a humorous nod to the Beatles' song Rocky Raccoon.)In fact, the Beatles' image is open for exploitation from every corner of the culture, no matter how ridiculous. Take, for example, the various knock-off versions of the cover art for the Beatles' album Abbey Road, which features John, Paul, George and Ringo striding one after the other. The most surreal of these re-creations involves Margaret Thatcher. There she is in 1990, at the time the prime minister of Britain, shamelessly courting the Beatle vote on the Abbey Road crosswalk. (Thatcher — always the contrarian — is walking the wrong way.)'An ongoing touchstone'Stacy Lee Kong, a 35-year-old Toronto-based pop culture critic, marvels at the enduring value of the Beatles' image. She said it wouldn't have survived this long if it didn't have such a formidable foundation. That foundation, of course, is the music. "The crucial element is the songs. Every generation seems to find something in the music that makes them feel something. The songs are deeply human."There are countless accolades on this front, with glowing commentary over the years touching on everything from the Beatles' infectious melodies and brilliant chord progressions to the universality of their lyrics. WATCH | The Beatles reflect on their own popularity in 1966:Leonard Bernstein, the celebrated composer and conductor, may have said it best in discussing his admiration for the song A Day in the Life: "Just three bars sustain me, rejuvenate me, inflame my senses and my sensibilities."Kong also points out that the issue of relevance rarely comes up with the Fab Four, "like it does for Madonna, for example." (Perhaps a better comparison here is the Rolling Stones.) That's because the Beatles, as a band, died young — like James Dean or Marilyn Monroe, in a way — which means their work has a clear beginning and end. Considering the Beatles went out at the top of their game, it gives them a legacy that doesn't include any late-career signs of diminishing talent. The Beatles started strong and finished even stronger.Kong said another thing that sustains the Beatles' appeal is that nowadays, "there's an incentive to understand cultural shorthand." The Beatles "remain an ongoing touchstone because people intuitively see the importance of being part of something larger than their own individual frame of reference." WATCH | The trailer for Yesterday (2019):Forbes magazine estimated that in 2019, the Beatles' songs were streamed more than 1.5 billion times on Spotify. According to Forbes, almost half the people responsible for that streaming were under the age of 30.It means, at least for now, that there's no danger of the world existing without the Beatles — an idea explored in the 2019 movie Yesterday. The premise was a simple one — no Strawberry Fields, no Hey Jude, no Sgt. Pepper. As John Lennon said once, imagine.