‘The judges couldn’t believe it’: The writer who came out as gay, lost her son – and shocked France

In 2015, criminal barrister ­Constance Debré walked out of the Parisian home she shared with her husband and eight-year-old son, and lit the fuse for a ­scandal that would rock literary France.

Debré sold almost all her ­possessions, shaved her head and started sleeping with women. ­Having previously published a couple of novels, she quit her legal career to work full-time as a writer. Following a campaign by her estranged husband, she was denied custody of her son and for several years saw him only ­during supervised visits at a family contact centre.

The case became a sensation largely because of what her family name means to the French: the Debrés, who count among their number several ministers and ­prominent artists, are often referred to as “the French ­Kennedys”. Her paternal-grandfather, Michel, served as the first Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic under Charles de Gaulle and wrote the current French ­constitution.

“The judges couldn’t believe I’d given up my respectable life as a lawyer,” scoffs Debré, 52, recalling her legal fight for custody of her son. “The impression was very much, ‘This woman is probably having sex all the time, she’s not working anymore, she’s completely insane’.” She gives an insouciant shrug. “France is so retarded.”

If Debré’s actions caused a stir, it was her two loosely autobiographical novels – Playboy, which draws on the breakdown of her marriage and ­subsequent lesbian relationships, and is being published in English this month; and Love Me Tender, which centres on her custody battle – that really made France pay attention. Recounting in a series of sparse vignettes the story of a nameless woman who tears down the bourgeois barricades of marriage, motherhood and female sexuality, both books are shocking for their psychologically blank, bare-knuckle swagger.

'The French Kennedys': Michel Debré, Constance's paternal-grandfather, served as the first Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic under Charles de Gaulle - Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When it was published in France in 2018, Playboy was awarded the prestigious Coupole Prize, ­cementing Debré’s new position at the vanguard of French letters. “I find most modern French fiction boring,” she tells me. “It’s got ­nothing to say.” However, she adds, she has a soft spot for another of her country’s literary provocateurs, Michel Houellebecq, “especially now that he is often hated, or should I say ‘cancelled’, by those who used to love him, just because they disagree with him.”

We are talking over Zoom. On my screen, Debré – huge eyes, lupine cheek bones, fierce buzz cut – is as arresting as she is on the page, though she’s far more convivial company than her pugilistic authorial voice might suggest.

A high achiever at school, Debré qualified initially as a corporate lawyer but, realising she didn’t care “about drafting contracts and Rolex watches”, soon switched to ­criminal law. “As a defence barrister you are in the system but you are defending the guys who are on the other side,” she says. “This is the position of the writer, too.”

Reviewers have celebrated her books as the story of a repressed gay woman finding her voice, but Debré says this reading runs ­counter to the true purpose of her project: to depict the ugly ­complexities of love, ­especially maternal love, as ­honestly as possible.

“I didn’t want to say, ‘Oh, yes, my identity, I’ve found it, now life is so much better’,” she says. “To me, being homosexual or sleeping with women doesn’t mean anything.” She is exasperated by the modern “obsession” with identity politics, which “at the end of the day is very narcissistic”.

'Bare-knuckle swagger': Love Me Tender and Playboy, by Constance Debré - Serpent's Tail

Thanks to her family name, Debré has been accused by some critics of writing from a position of privilege. In fact, any family wealth was long gone by the time she was born. “I never had money; I had less money than Annie Ernaux,” she says, referring to the 2022 Nobel laureate, who came from a working-class family in Normandy. “I’ve never been to ­private school. I had to work from a very young age … I don’t give a s--- about money and I never have.”

Her father, a renowned war reporter, “despised the vulgarity of the bourgeoisie”, while her mother, a catwalk model who died of an overdose in 1988, when Debré was 16, “hated the idea that the aristocracy is in some way ­superior”. During her childhood, both parents became addicted to drugs – first opium, then heroin.

“I had to deal with the anxiety of this, the sadness, the endless hospitalisations, from a very young age,” Debré tells me. “But I didn’t mind. I could look after myself.”

In Love Me Tender she says she loved her mother “too much”: “It was my first experience of love. Her death was the saddest thing – but in a strange way it saved me. After she died I realised that I can go through anything.”

Her father shuffled through his final years in a haze of alcoholism, before dying in 2020 at 78. Debré had remained in contact with him, and even introduced him to several of her girlfriends. He sympathised with the grief she felt over losing custody of her son but, as Love Me Tender makes clear, he also ­sympathised with her ex-husband. “It does something visceral to them both,” she writes, “the fact I’m sleeping with girls”.

Although she has scant regard for the prestige of the Debré name, she talks of her two grandfathers with immense pride – her mother’s father briefly served under the ­collaborationist regime of Philippe Pétain in Vichy France during the Second World War, but then became a member of the ­Resistance, and was later imprisoned by the ­Germans as a consequence.

'Most modern French fiction has nothing to say': Constance Debré - Magali Delporte

“Both my grandfathers lived at a time when people believed in democracy, in progress and in the state of law,” she says. “They were obsessed with politics and the good of their country, and they were very moral. I often wonder: would I have had the courage to have been in the Resistance? And I don’t know the answer.”

She fears the rise of Marine Le Pen, leader of the Right-wing National Rally (and daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the National Front), who in January this year topped a magazine poll for most popular politician in France. “She is a big threat. I was 14 when the name of her dad first started to be heard and we all thought, ‘There’s no way this guy could win in France’.”

Now, Debré says, “his ideas are all over France, and also in the US and other countries in Europe.” How does she rate Macron? “I don’t read the newspapers,” she says, “I hate this position of artists who have a political opinion: I’m no Jane Fonda!” Although, she will say that she considers Macron’s public defence of Gérard Depardieu ­“ridiculous”. Last December, Macron said that Depardieu, who has denied multiple accusations of sexual assault, “makes France proud”. Debré scowls. “Come on, he’s the president of France. Why is he saying stuff like that?”

When she first left her husband, Debré was forced to sleep on other people’s sofas and is currently ­living in a friend’s apartment, but she hopes that her growing success as a writer will allow her to buy a modest place of her own in Paris.

“I don’t need much,” she says. “It can be a struggle being a writer, but I’m pleased not to be going into an office.” Is she happy? “I’m very ­settled. And things are OK now with my son. What happened to us did damage, perhaps forever. It’s ­difficult. But that’s life.”

Playboy, tr Holly James (Serpent’s Tail, £10.99), is published on May 23