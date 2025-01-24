Judges who oversaw family court proceedings related to care of Sara Sharif can be named

Three judges who oversaw family court proceedings related to the care of Sara Sharif can be named next week, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Mr Justice Williams issued a ruling last year that the three judges involved in the historical family court cases related to the 10-year-old, as well as social workers and guardians, could not be named due to a "real risk" of harm from a "virtual lynch mob".

News organisations had previously appealed against Mr Williams's decision on the grounds of transparency about the court case relating to 10-year-old Sara, who was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sir Geoffrey Vos said on Friday: "In the circumstances of this case, the judge had no jurisdiction to anonymise the historic judges either on 9 December 2024 or thereafter. He was wrong to do so."

He added that "if, notwithstanding the lack of evidence to that effect, the judge was concerned about their being named, there were other, more appropriate, ways to protect them".

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal heard the judges who oversaw court proceedings had "serious concerns" about the risks posed to them and their families if they were named.

Mr Justice Williams previously argued that holding individuals involved in those proceedings responsible was "equivalent to holding the lookout on the Titanic responsible for its sinking".

Urfan Sharif and Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific "torture" and "despicable" abuse that led to her murder.

Previously released documents showed that Surrey County Council first had contact with Sharif and Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, in 2010 - more than two years before Sara was born.

At the time, the council had received "referrals indicative of neglect" relating to her two older siblings, known only as Z and U.

The authority began care proceedings concerning Z and U in January 2013, and involved Sara within a week of her birth.

Between 2013 and 2015, several allegations of abuse were made that were never tested in court, with one hearing in 2014 told that the council had "significant concerns" about the children returning to Sharif, "given the history of allegations of physical abuse of the children and domestic abuse with Mr Sharif as the perpetrator".

In 2019, a judge approved Sara moving to live with her father at the home in Woking where she later died after a campaign of abuse.

