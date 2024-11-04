Judith Kent, Jamie Dimon's wife, went door to door in Michigan canvassing voters for Kamala Harris

Judith Kent, Jamie Dimon's wife, hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on Sunday.

Kent went door to door to speak to voters in Lansing, Michigan.

Dimon hasn't endorsed any presidential candidate this election.

Judith Kent, the wife of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, was out in Michigan canvassing voters for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday.

Kent, who has been married to Dimon for over 40 years, went door to door to speak to voters in Lansing, a Harris campaign official told The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Michigan is one of the swing states the Democratic Party needs to secure an election victory this week.

"I'm proud to be a supporter and to spend time talking with voters and encouraging them to turn out to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket," Kent said in a statement provided by the Harris campaign to The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Restuccia.

In the statement, Kent added that she believes Harris and Walz "are fighting for a hopeful, optimistic future for all Americans."

Representatives for Kent and Harris at the Harris-Walz campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Dimon hasn't publicly endorsed any presidential candidate this election. The JPMorgan chief told Bloomberg in an interview on October 8 that he was still thinking about whether he should endorse a candidate.

"I'm a citizen. I can vote. I can say what I want. I've never been endorsing candidates. But I am thinking through what I want to say or do," Dimon said.

Harris' rival, former President Donald Trump, said he would consider having Dimon as his Treasury Secretary during an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that was published in July.

"I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," Trump told the outlet.

But just a week after the interview was published, Trump walked back his remarks, saying in a Truth Social post that he "never discussed, or thought of" having Dimon as his Treasury Secretary.

Then on October 4, Trump posted a photo touting Dimon's endorsement of him on Truth Social. A JPMorgan spokesperson quickly denied Trump's claim, telling BI's Grace Eliza Goodwin that Dimon "has not endorsed a candidate."

Kent donated more than $250,000 to the Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee this year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

In addition to Kent, the Harris campaign has won the support of multiple powerful women in business and entertainment alike.

In September, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris, calling the vice president a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

A month later, Harris got an endorsement from Beyoncé. This came months after the singer granted the Harris team permission to use her song "Freedom" on the campaign trail.

Harris has also received support from powerful philanthropists like Melinda French Gates and Laurene Powell Jobs.

"There is so much riding on the election in November," French Gates wrote in an X post in July, where she endorsed Harris.

"We need a leader who will stand up for reproductive freedom. A leader who understands that supporting caregivers leads to healthier families and a stronger economy. A leader who knows that when women have their full power in society, we all thrive," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider