Judith Kent, Jamie Dimon's wife, went door to door in Michigan canvassing voters for Kamala Harris

  • Judith Kent, Jamie Dimon's wife, hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on Sunday.

  • Kent went door to door to speak to voters in Lansing, Michigan.

  • Dimon hasn't endorsed any presidential candidate this election.

Judith Kent, the wife of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, was out in Michigan canvassing voters for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday.

Kent, who has been married to Dimon for over 40 years, went door to door to speak to voters in Lansing, a Harris campaign official told The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Michigan is one of the swing states the Democratic Party needs to secure an election victory this week.

"I'm proud to be a supporter and to spend time talking with voters and encouraging them to turn out to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket," Kent said in a statement provided by the Harris campaign to The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Restuccia.

In the statement, Kent added that she believes Harris and Walz "are fighting for a hopeful, optimistic future for all Americans."

Representatives for Kent and Harris at the Harris-Walz campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Dimon hasn't publicly endorsed any presidential candidate this election. The JPMorgan chief told Bloomberg in an interview on October 8 that he was still thinking about whether he should endorse a candidate.

"I'm a citizen. I can vote. I can say what I want. I've never been endorsing candidates. But I am thinking through what I want to say or do," Dimon said.

Harris' rival, former President Donald Trump, said he would consider having Dimon as his Treasury Secretary during an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that was published in July.

"I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," Trump told the outlet.

But just a week after the interview was published, Trump walked back his remarks, saying in a Truth Social post that he "never discussed, or thought of" having Dimon as his Treasury Secretary.

Then on October 4, Trump posted a photo touting Dimon's endorsement of him on Truth Social. A JPMorgan spokesperson quickly denied Trump's claim, telling BI's Grace Eliza Goodwin that Dimon "has not endorsed a candidate."

Kent donated more than $250,000 to the Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee this year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

In addition to Kent, the Harris campaign has won the support of multiple powerful women in business and entertainment alike.

In September, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris, calling the vice president a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

A month later, Harris got an endorsement from Beyoncé. This came months after the singer granted the Harris team permission to use her song "Freedom" on the campaign trail.

Harris has also received support from powerful philanthropists like Melinda French Gates and Laurene Powell Jobs.

"There is so much riding on the election in November," French Gates wrote in an X post in July, where she endorsed Harris.

"We need a leader who will stand up for reproductive freedom. A leader who understands that supporting caregivers leads to healthier families and a stronger economy. A leader who knows that when women have their full power in society, we all thrive," she added.

  • Trump Plummets in Election Betting Odds After Shock Poll Shows Him Losing Iowa to Harris

    Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.

  • Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

    The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

  • Trump campaign leaving some cities with hundreds of thousands in unpaid bills after rallies

    Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

  • Trump Boasts ‘Every Rally Is Full’ as Camera Immediately Pans to Empty Seats, People Leaving

    The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"

  • Herschel Walker Makes Trump Jr. Gaffe During Surprise Rally Speech

    Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.‘s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi

  • Frantic Aides Narrowly Stopped Trump Calling His Rival Appalling Slur

    Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He

  • Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn't have left White House after 2020 loss

    Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. In remarks Sunday that bore little resemblance to the speech he's been delivering at his recent rallies, the former president repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and resurrected old grievances after trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump intensified his verbal attacks on what he cast as a “demonic” Democratic Party and the American media, steering his rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at one point to the topic of violence against members of the press.

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics

  • Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

    Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

  • ‘Come on, Senator’: Dana Bash Loses Cool Over Tim Scott’s Election Claims

    Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare

  • Trump Laughs At Rallygoer's Sexist Remark About Harris

    Donald Trump pointed and laughed, telling the crowd, "This place is amazing."

  • Michael Keaton buries Trump in message to voters ahead of election: ‘He’s not one of you’

    ‘Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so’ Keaton said in a clip on Instagram

  • ‘Meet The Press’ Reminds Burgum Trump Used ‘Garbage’ First

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum tried on Sunday to complain about President Joe Biden‘s use of the word “garbage” when talking about Donald Trump’s supporters—until he was reminded that Trump has been wielding the insult at Democrats for months. Burgum told Meet the Press that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe‘s widely panned remark that Puerto Rico was a “floating pile of garbage” did not reflect Trump‘s views on the U.S. territory. He then tried to flip the remark around on Democrats, saying Biden‘s sub

  • FCC commissioner claims Harris on ‘SNL’ violates ‘equal time’ rule

    A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner has claimed that Vice President Harris’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” commonly known as “SNL,” violates the “equal time” rule. “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” Commissioner Brendan Carr posted on the social platform X on Saturday in response to…

  • 'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Trump Wants To Be President Again

    Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.

  • Opinion: This Is Why I Am Releasing The Epstein-Trump Tapes: Michael Wolff

    Starting in the Summer of 2016 and then through the first year of the Trump administration, as I wrote my book Fire and Fury about the first months of the Trump White House, I spoke periodically to Trump’s longtime and now estranged friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, of course, would go on to be branded as among the world’s most famous sexual predators and, in 2019, died, most likely a suicide, under federal indictment and as a prisoner in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal pr

  • Donald Trump Slams Julia Roberts for Narrating Ad Urging Wives to Vote for Kamala Harris: ‘She’s Going to Look Back at That and She’s Going to Cringe’

    Donald Trump criticized Julia Roberts on “Fox & Friends” Saturday for narrating a Harris-Walz campaign ad that reminds women that their vote is their choice, regardless of how their husbands or anyone else may be voting. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts. She’s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did …

  • Trump says he ‘shouldn’t have left’ the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message

    Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.

  • Harris appears on 'Saturday Night Live' as mirror image of Maya Rudolph with election looming

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in the final days before the presidential election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.

  • Trump tells ABC he expects a winner to be declared election night

    In a phone conversation with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday morning, Donald Trump said he has "a substantial lead" and predicted the winner of the election will be known by election night. Karl asked Trump if he thought there was any way he could lose. "Yeah, I guess, you know," Trump answered.