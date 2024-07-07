Judy Belushi Pisano, widow of 'SNL' icon John Belushi, dies at 73

Judy Belushi Pisano, the widow of comedian John Belushi, has died. She was 73.

Pisano's death was revealed Saturday on verified Instagram and Facebook accounts for the late "Saturday Night Live" star. The posts included a collection of photos of Pisano and Belushi together.

"There was no one like her," the posts read. "Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift."

According to The Martha's Vineyard Times, Pisano was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2020 and entered hospice care in 2023. Her son, Luke Pisano, told the outlet that she died on Friday surrounded by her family.

Pisano and Belushi were high-school sweethearts, and they married in 1976, according to People magazine. "John told me you should probably break up with me because I want to be an actor and I'll probably never make any money," she recalled to People in 2020. "But I always thought he'd do well."

Pisano remained married to the "Blues Brothers" star until his death from a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33. Since then, she had worked to protect her late husband's legacy and gave director R.J. Cutler access to his archive for the Showtime documentary "Belushi."

In a conversation with Film Independent, Pisano said that Belushi's drug overdose "really overshadowed his life."

"He was pretty bright, well-read and really politically motivated as a young man," Pisano also told USA TODAY. "His early work was very satirical and smart. Perhaps that got a little lost with 'Animal House' being such a successful film and his character being so different than that. But he was quite a diversified fellow."

Pisano married Victor Pisano in 1990. They divorced in 2010. According to IMDb, she appeared in Belushi's films "The Blues Brothers" and "National Lampoon's Animal House."

The post shared on Belushi's Instagram account said that Pisano "honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand," adding, "As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John's legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade."

