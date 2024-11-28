Judy Garland's iconic ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz to go on display in London before auction

The ruby red slippers are set to find a new home (PA)

An original pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz will go on display in London ahead of being auctioned.

The slippers, inscribed with Garland’s name on the inside, were designed by MGM's chief costume designer, Gilbert Adrian. They are one of only four surviving pairs made for the film and were worn in several key scenes, including the iconic ending where Dorothy clicks her heels together, declaring: “There’s no place like home.”

Their story extends beyond the silver screen. After being purchased in 1969 by Michael Shaw, a former MGM child actor, the slippers were regularly loaned out for exhibitions and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most enduring symbols.

The slippers along with the original Wicked Witch of the West's hat which is also going to the auction block (PA)

In 2005, the unimaginable happened when they were stolen after being loaned to the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota and all that was left behind was a single red sequin.

They were recovered by the FBI in 2018 following a tip-off and finally reunited with Shaw in January this year.

The slippers bear Judy Garland’s name on the inside (PA)

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the film, and with the musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, currently breaking box office records, the timing is fitting.

The slippers, along with other memorabilia from the beloved film, will be on display at Heritage Auctions’ London saleroom and offices on Hanover Street from November 28 to December 5 as part of an international exhibition.

They will then go under the hammer in Los Angeles on December 7, where they are expected to fetch between £2.3 million and £3.8 million.

Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena describes them as “the most important prop in Hollywood history”.

Movie poster for The Wizard of Oz (Getty Images)

Reflecting on how he came to own the Holy Grail of Oz memorabilia, Shaw told The Standard he was “in the right place, at the right time with the right contact”.

“At that time many studios were literally throwing things away and I said Halt! Don’t throw it away! Let me take a look and that’s how I saw them.

“I cannot tell you the excitement [they bring]. I’ve seen people looking at them, they turn and have tears because it brings back so many memories, gathering in front of the TV every year, so I’m happy I’m able to bring that memory back to them.”

While he says it will be “emotional” saying goodbye to them, he feels that now “it’s time”.

Adding: “I’m just thrilled that I’ve been able to preserve and show.”