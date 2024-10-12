Julia Fox was 'embarrassed' at how little her parents knew about her during her teen years

Julia Fox was "so embarrassed" at how little her parents knew about her as a teenager.

The 34-year-old model ran away from home when she was a teenager and was horrified to find that her parents had provided the wrong date of birth, height and weight on the missing leaflets they had printed but now "laughs" at the whole incident.

She told The Times' Saturday magazine: "It was so embarrassing how little they knew about me. It made me feel I’d done the right thing running away. I was so angry, thinking, ‘What is wrong with me?’ But now I think it’s funny. It’s like actually, what the f*** was wrong with my parents? Life really sucks but I’m always laughing."

The 'Uncut Gems' actress found international fame when she briefly dated Kanye West in the wake of his divorce from Kim Kardashian in early 2022, but revealed that the first time she was referred to as an "It girl" was almost a decade before that.

She said: "The first time I heard that in reference to me was around 2014 — a long time ago. Even though I wasn’t mainstream famous, I was always really famous in New York. Everybody knew me because I was rowdy and crazy. A lot of lore surrounded me."

Julia - who has Valentino, three, with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev - also noted that whenever strangers met her back then, she would receive something of a "backhanded" compliment as they remarked that she was "nothing" like they assumed but in fact is more "comfortable" being herself anyway.

She said: "When people met me they always did this backhanded, ‘You’re nothing like we thought.’ But I’m much more comfortable being an anti It girl. I’m an artist. I’m a mother, a sister, friend, writer, muse, actress — it varies day to day. But ultimately, I’m just a freak."