Julia Fox Puts Avant-garde Spin on Sportswear in Willy Chavarria x Adidas at ‘The Trainer’ Rome Film Festival Premiere

Julia Fox put a sportswear spin on red carpet attire at the 2024 Rome Film Festival on Sunday, where she attended the premiere of her new film, “The Trainer.”

The “Uncut Gems” star wore a full Willy Chavarria x Adidas look from the New York-based label’s spring 2025 collection, which consisted of a blue striped open-front track jacket with bold shoulders and a flowing white maxiskirt. Fox added on a black and white Dsquared2 clutch featuring an attached glovelet.

The actress’ makeup consisted of pale blue eye shadow and a muted mauve lip, while her platinum blond curls peeked out beneath a white skull cap.

“I wanted to do something in the financial district, in the heart of the American capitalistic system. And at the same time, I wanted it to feel very American, and I wanted it to feel like the America that a lot of people don’t get recognized for being a part of,” Chavarria told WWD of his latest presentation, which was staged directly across from the New York Stock Exchange.

He debuted his latest collection, which spotlighted uniforms, sportswear and workwear, during New York Fashion Week in September.

“I’m approaching it from a way where I’m cholo Ralph Lauren, or even chicano Michael Kors,” Chavarria added.

In August, Fox stepped out in New York wearing Zac Posen‘s $125 Gap shirtdress, wearing it off the shoulder with mismatched buttons. Her accessories included sheer white gloves, a hood and a funky wide-brim hat. She completed her look with Dsquared2 pumps featuring a logo plaque, as well as a clear top-handle purse.

Fox isn’t the first celebrity to try out Posen’s Gap shirtdress. Anne Hathaway modeled the button-up shift in Rome this spring, pairing it with extravagant Bulgari jewels.

