Julia Louis-Dreyfus Issues Spectacularly NSFW Call To Dump Donald Trump

Julia Louis-Dreyfus this weekend issued a passionate call to vote for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election.

And the “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star ended a video shared on social media Sunday with a spectacularly NSFW swipe at former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

“OK, let’s cut to the chase. Donald Trump and his merry band of yes men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies,” Louis-Dreyfus began.

“They want to reach into our doctors’ offices and our bedrooms to control our access to birth control and IVF and, of course, abortion — even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time,” the actor continued.

Harris, she said, will “fight to win back reproductive rights” that were rolled back following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which happened thanks to the votes of justices appointed by Trump.

Louis-Dreyfus urged people to check their voter registration and “make a plan” for Election Day on Nov. 5 ― before ending with the message: “Because, I don’t know about you, but I’d really like to get the government out of my fucking snatch.”

Watch the video here:

I don't know about you, but I'd really like to get the government out of my f*cking snatch. pic.twitter.com/0HVdsCHufL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

Related...