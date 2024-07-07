Julia Roberts, Chloë Sevigny & Ayo Edebiri Begin Filming Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After The Hunt’ In London

As movie theater seats are still damp from Challengers showings, director Luca Guadagnino has already moved on to his next production.

Julia Roberts, Chloë Sevigny and Ayo Edebiri shared a cast photo on Saturday from what appeared to be the first day of pre-production on Guadagnino’s After the Hunt in London.

“#backtowork After The Hunt directed by the great Luca Guadagnino,” Sevigny captioned the photo on Instagram, also sharing photos from dinner with Guadagnino to her Instagram Story. “Like we do,” she wrote with the snaps.

“Here we go! Luca!!!!!” wrote Roberts with her own post.

Edebiri also shared the photo along with a screenshot of Guadagnino’s text urging her to post it. “Post it!! I sent it to Julia too!” he wrote to the Bear actress. “Not a story!!!”

Director Luca Guadagnino and actress Chloë Sevigny pose for a photo at dinner after kicking off production on their movie After the Hunt. (Instagram @chloessevigny)

“After the Hunt #notastory,” Edebiri captioned her post, which Roberts commented on with unamused face emoji.

The cast photo also included co-stars Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, Lio Meheil, Ariyan Kassam and Will Price after what appeared to be a table read for the film.

Written by Nora Garrett, After the Hunt is an intense dramatic thriller about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.

Ayo Edebiri shares a text exchange with After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino after beginning production. (Instagram @ayoedebiri)

Roberts joined the cast in March when the Imagine Entertainment production landed at Amazon MGM Studios. Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine are producing the movie, along with Guadagnino under his Frenesy banner. Garrett will executive produce with Imagine’s Karen Lunder.

The new movie comes after Guadagnino celebrated his biggest opening ever in April with Challengers‘ $15 million box office debut. It also marked the biggest opening for Zendaya, who stars in the film alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

